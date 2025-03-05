FragPunk console launch delayed: Everything we know

The console version of FragPunk has been delayed just days before its scheduled global launch. The hero-based first-person shooter was set to be released on March 6, 2025, across all platforms. However, PlayStation and Xbox players will now have to wait longer compared to their PC counterparts.

Developer Bad Guitar Studio has provided an explanation for the delay and is offering compensation for affected players. Here's what we know so far.

Everything you need to know about the FragPunk console launch delay

On March 4, 2025, the FragPunk team took to the title's official X account to explain the console launch delay. While expressing gratitude for the excitement surrounding the game, Bad Guitar Studio revealed that the console version encountered unexpected technical challenges during the compliance testing process.

Instead of rushing out a version that might not run smoothly, the team decided to delay the console release to ensure a quality experience on PlayStation and Xbox. Unfortunately, no new release date has been provided, leaving players in limbo for now.

For those planning to play on PC, the good news is that nothing has changed. The shooter will still launch on March 6, 2025, as originally scheduled. The delay only affects console players, who will need to wait for further updates before they can join.

To compensate console players, Bad Guitar Studio is offering some freebies. All rewards earned from engagement during Season 1 will be granted to console players once they log in for the first time.

Pre-orders will be canceled, but those who pre-ordered will receive $10 in in-game currency as a token of appreciation. A special console bundle will be available for a limited time once the game launches on PlayStation and Xbox.

As mentioned earlier, there is no confirmed release date for the console version. The developer has promised to keep players updated, so hopefully, more details will be available soon. While the delay is disappointing, it shows that the team is committed to delivering a polished console experience.

