FragPunk: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

The upcoming first-person shooter title FragPunk will release worldwide on March 6, 2025. This title from Bad Guitar Studio is unfortunately not available for pre-orders at the moment, and will only unlock on March 6. The game is a 5v5 first-person tactical shooter and falls under the hero-based combat genre.
The game will be available for all next-generation systems, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it won't be featured on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you are looking forward to playing the game on PC, read further to find its system requirements and figure out if your PC can handle it or not.
System requirements to play FragPunk on PC
To run FragPunk, you will require a minimum of 16GB RAM. Ever since the next generation of consoles came out, (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series) the industry standards have shifted drastically. While 8GB RAM used to be the bare minimum requirement to run an FPS title like FragPunk, you now need atleast 16GB. Luckily, the game is not very CPU-intensive, meaning you can get away with a decent CPU as well.
As far as the graphics card is concerned, you will atleast need a GTX 1060. To experience full immersion and enjoyment though, you will need an RTX 2060 or above.
The exact system requirements are mentioned below:
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or newer
- Processor: Intel i7 8th or AMD Zen2
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / Intel ARC A380
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 35 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or newer
- Processor: Intel i7 10th or AMD Zen3
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / Intel ARC A580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 35 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.
Do note that the game is only supported for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Not to mention, Steam no longer supports Windows 7 and Windows 8.
