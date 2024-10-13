Having in-depth knowledge of numerous maps in FragPunk will help players get a good hold of the dynamics. The latest title offers a wide array of maps for the player base to cherish, both in terms of design and gameplay. While some are better for players who prefer to stay in one place with a sniper, others are tailored towards those who love moving around at breakneck speed while mowing down enemies with an SMG. All in all, there's something here for everyone, and players will not be disappointed.

This article will explore all the maps released in the FragPunk so far.

All available maps in FragPunk

As of this writing, the developers have introduced six different maps in FragPunk throughout several modes. You can also expect to get more content in the near future.

Here’s a detailed list of maps available in the brand-new card-based FPS title:

Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Yggdrasil is a Shard clash mode map set inside a lab surrounded by mountain ranges on all sides. Players can expect a lot of cheeky angles and a few long-range sniping spots. Similar to a standard 5v5 FPS game, this map consists of two sites where the attackers can plant the converter. Here are a few important callouts you must remember:

A Loading Port

A Plat

A Control Room

A Vent

A Maintenance

B Terrace

B Museum

B Red Carpet

B Statue

B Greenhouse

Mid Pillar

Naos

Naos map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Naos is another Shard clash mode map set in the middle of an unknown universe. Featuring a temple to an unknown deity, most structures on the map bear traces of ancient Egyptian architecture. Furthermore, this map thrusts the player into close and mid-range combat situations, making it ideal for SMG and rifle users. Here are some of the important callouts:

A Main

A Short

Top Mid

B Main

Garden Alley

Blackmarket

Blackmarket map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The most modern out of all maps in FragPunk, Blackmarket is set inside a well-structured city with a lot of narrow alleys and wide pathways. Featuring two converter plant sites, the map has a Cyberpunk-esque vibe that players will definitely enjoy. Apart from its futuristic vibe, it favors long-range weapons, like snipers. Here’s a list of important callouts on the map:

A Cafe

A Garden

A Purple

A Green

A Overbridge

B Container

B Reception

B Link

B Junction

B Pipeline

B Elevators

Mid Bridge

Mid Garbage

Mid Corridor

Handling Room

Akhet

Akhet Map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Akhet features a mix of long and short alleys in a market area near a dam. Players will also find an inactive water turbine near the Attacker’s spawn area. Moreover, this map features two plant sites and favors CQB combat, making it ideal for SMG users. Below are some of the essential callouts one must know:

A Drain

A Lane

A Link

A Patio

A Front Door

B Lift Well

B Puddle

B Lane

B Corridor

B Coast

Outpost

Outpost map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Outpost is a versatile Shard clash map in terms of its design and dynamics. The A site area looks and feels like any Apex Legends map, including Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. Meanwhile, the B site reminds us of Counter-Strike’s Ancient where players will get to see old and mossy stone walls. Here are some of the important callouts:

A Side path

A Control Room

A Vent Room

A Junction

B Crates

B Plat

B Back

B Side path

B Junction

Tundra

Tundra map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Tundra is set in a snowy region and can be considered one of the most visually appealing Shard clash mode maps in FragPunk. In fact, the map does justice to its name as not only the buildings but even the pathways and completely covered in snow. Moreover, one side of the map even features a fascinating view of a mountain slope covered with pine trees. Like the other maps, this one features two plant sites, and the converter sits inside a highly secure facility. A few pivotal callouts are listed below:

A 2F Entrance

A Courtyard

A 2F Exlice Spikers

A Link

Red Portal

B Cliff

B Cargo

B Gate

B Loading Area

B Tunnel

Mid Junction

Garden

Garden Map (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Garden is an exclusive Team Deathmatch and Capture the Core map. It has a mix of both short and long-range areas, specifically made for all sorts of players. The map is set in the middle of a desert, inside an old market.

FragPunk is out right now and a huge amount of players are enjoying the game. NetEase has introduced a unique card-based system that no developer has ever managed to do till now. This distinct in-game system is expected to be the next best thing for the FPS community. By taking a break from the traditional shooters, players might have a great time diving into the depths of the title.

For more updates related to FragPunk, check out Sportskeeda’s FragPunk section.

