How to fix GPU crashing error in FragPunk

FragPunk is slated to make its debut in the gaming community after several beta phases on March 6, 2025 (or March 7, 2025, depending on player region). PC players will be able to download and play the game using either Steam or the Epic Games client. Some fans may face GPU crashing errors during launch and be unable to get into the game as a result. That said, the developers will likely optimize the game for the best gameplay experience for the community on launch.

FragPunk GPU crashing error is one of the few game crash problems that fans may have faced during the previous beta phases conducted. Although the game is supposedly arriving with final polishes, there is a chance that the GPU crashes could plague some users. Fortunately, there are some workarounds that may help fans prevent the issue from hindering the overall gameplay experience.

This article will highlight some of the best methods that could possibly fix the GPU crashing error in FragPunk.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion. The possible fixes explored in this article are simple workarounds and not official fixes. They may or may not work for every individual.

Different possible ways to fix the GPU crashing error in FragPunk

GPU crashes are quite normal across all games, and the causes could be many. For example, the GPU may be overloaded and overheated. It could also be a driver issue that's causing the game to crash at times. This can be considered a common occurrence for new generation titles as they are quite demanding and can require the entire system resources to run properly.

That said, here are some of the steps that you can choose to go through if you encounter the GPU crashing error in FragPunk upon its release:

Update Graphics Driver

You can try updating your graphics drivers in order to solve the GPU crashing error in FragPunk. In fact, many errors can be resolved via this method. Gaming often becomes troublesome if the drivers are not fully up to date. Players may be using one of three drivers:

Nvidia : To update this, download the NVIDIA experience software and then update the drivers from the given prompts by clicking the "Driver" tab where you will see the most recent update.

: To update this, download the NVIDIA experience software and then update the drivers from the given prompts by clicking the "Driver" tab where you will see the most recent update. AMD: For this, use the Adrenalin Edition AMD software. In it, you can go to the "Settings" menu on the upper right of the home screen. Here, you can see the state of your driver, and download any updates if available.

For this, use the Adrenalin Edition AMD software. In it, you can go to the "Settings" menu on the upper right of the home screen. Here, you can see the state of your driver, and download any updates if available. Intel: Finally, for Intel users, download Intel® Driver & Support Assistant from the official website. You will notice an "Available Updates" option on the left side of the screen. Download any available updates from here.

In case you encounter any issues while updating the drivers, you should reach out to the official support teams for necessary assistance. However, the GPU driver update processes have become quite simple and can be taken care of with just a few clicks.

Turn off GPU overclocking

You can also turn off your GPU overclocking in order to stop the crashes. Overclocking is when the GPU's performance is forced to be higher than its default settings. Turning it off will apply less performance load on the graphics card, which can be a potential fix for the crashes.

Windows/Intel: Go to Settings>System>Power & Sleep>Additional Power Settings. There, go to the "Change Power Plan" tab based on the power plan you have selected. Next, select "Change Advanced Power Settings". This will present you with a drop-down list. Scroll and find the "Processor Power Management" option. Finally, change both the Minimum and Maximum Processor state to 99%.

Go to Settings>System>Power & Sleep>Additional Power Settings. There, go to the "Change Power Plan" tab based on the power plan you have selected. Next, select "Change Advanced Power Settings". This will present you with a drop-down list. Scroll and find the "Processor Power Management" option. Finally, change both the Minimum and Maximum Processor state to 99%. MSI AfterBurner: If you have MSI AfterBurner, you can go to the software and check the "Core Clock" configuration.

If you have MSI AfterBurner, you can go to the software and check the "Core Clock" configuration. AMD: In AMD Adrenaline Edition, go to "Performance" and turn off the "Overclock GPU" setting if it is on.

Overclocking GPUs can push your hardware to take on more loads than it is supposed to in normal conditions. This also increases power draw for the hardware and can cause overheating that may trigger its safety protocols and turn it off entirely.

Turn off overlays

Overlays are when other applications work during your gameplay in order to allow communication, in-game purchases, and more. You can turn off these overlays to apply less pressure on your graphics card.

Steam: Steam is one of the most common overlays. It allows conversations with your friends while playing. To disable, go to the Steam app, right-click on FragPunk, and go to "Properties". Here, turn off "Enable Steam Overlay while in-game".

Steam is one of the most common overlays. It allows conversations with your friends while playing. To disable, go to the Steam app, right-click on FragPunk, and go to "Properties". Here, turn off "Enable Steam Overlay while in-game". GeForce Experience: Go to the Settings Menu and turn off "In-Game Overlay".

Go to the Settings Menu and turn off "In-Game Overlay". Discord: On the Discord application, find the Settings menu from the bottom left. Then, in the "Game Overlay" tab, simply disable the setting.

Although overlays can look harmless on your system as they bring some important features to the foreground of your screen, they have a knack for taking up more resources than necessary. This can cause your PC to run low on resources and strain the hardware, causing crashes that would directly affect the game's ability to run properly.

Turn off Anti-Virus

You can turn off your Anti-Virus before running FragPunk, as some of these software may encounter a problem with Unreal Engine 5. If the game runs with the software turned off then you have found the cause of your issue. In that case, you should switch to an Anti-Virus that works well with Unreal Engine 5.

Increase TDR

TDR stands for Timeout Detection and Recovery. A TDR event is when the game crashes because the CPU determines that the graphics card is taking too long to work in a certain area. Increasing the TDR gives your GPU more time to process the game, therefore reducing the chances of a GPU crashing error in FragPunk.

Increasing TDR is a complicated process that requires editing the Windows Registry Keys. Here is what you can do:

In Windows, click Start>Run. Here, type the "regedit" command, which will take you to the registry.

Once you are here, go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>System>CurrentControlSet>Control>GraphicsDrivers.

Once you've reached this precise location, right-click and select New>DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Name the value "TdrDelay" and use "Decimal" for the "Value data" which should be set to 60.

Once this registry is saved, add another one by right-clicking and repeating the process. Name this value "TdrDdiDelay". Once again, set the "Base" to "Decimal" and the "Value data" should be 60.

Once this is done, click "Ok" to save and restart your computer.

This will help increase the TDR delay to your graphics driver. However, this is a risky procedure and should usually be your very last option. Ideally, one of the above options should do the job for you.

