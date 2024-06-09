NetEase's Fragpunk get first reveal at Xbox Showcase 2024

NetEase has revealed a brand-new card-based hero shooter game called Fragpunk. It is supposedly inspired by the popular title, Valorant. NetEase advertized Fragpunk as an experience that is going to let you change the rules that don't suit your taste. Hero-shooter games have a set number of characters with unique abilities or superpowers that serve distinct roles in the game.

This article will offer everything you need to know about NetEase's new hero shooter.

NetEase's Fragpunk at Xbox Showcase 2024: New hero-shooter

There are lots of cards that you can use while playing (Image via NetEase)

The world of hero shooters needed something new to revitalize this saturated genre. Fortunately, NetEase swept in with a new concept that lets you use cards to give your character superpowers and alter set rules on the battlefield. You can choose three cards at the beginning of every round to get special powers to use in-game.

This new 5v5 hero-shooter was revealed during the Xbox Showcase 2024 broadcast and is set to release to be launched on PC and Xbox consoles. On the surface, Fragpunk follows the conventional hero-shooter mechanics. Depending on which side you play, you must plant a bomb and prevent it from getting defused or defuse it to defeat the opposing team. Let us look at the card system.

What do Fragpunk cards do in the game?

Chain Reaction is one of the cards that gives you superpowers (Image via NetEase)

There is a segment in the trailer that shows a hero using a card that makes the enemies' heads bigger, making them easier targets. The item was aptly named Big Head.

There is another card named World Flip that twists and contorts the map, discombobulating enemies and making it easier for your team to take them down.

Chain Reaction was another card revealed in the trailer that allows you to take down multiple enemies nearby. This can be handy when you are surrounded by foes.

There was an array of other cards called Healing Bullets, Overtime, Dragon's Breath, and many more whose effects are currently not known. This leaves a lot for fans to speculate about, increasing the hype around Fragpunk.

What are the new Fragpunk heroes?

Axon is one of the Lancers in the game (Image via NetEase)

We got to know about a few Lancers from the trailer:

Broker

Axon

Nitro.

Their abilities and purpose are yet to be revealed, but NetEase has done a commendable job on the artwork of the Lancers of this game.

When is Fragpunk going to be released?

We can expect the game to be released sometime in 2025. As mentioned earlier, the game is going to be released on the PC and Xbox Series X/S.

