FragPunk Sonar guide: All abilities and how to play

Sonar in FragPunk is a recon agent who specializes in collecting information and allows you to hide your footsteps. She is not particularly powerful compared to some other lancers, but can be a solid pick if you love playing an information-gathering character in hero shooter games.

This article will break down Sonar's abilities and go over a few tips and tricks on how to play her in FragPunk.

FragPunk guide for Sonar: All abilities

Skill 1: Echolocation

Ability Description: Deploys an echolocation device that periodically reveals surrounding moving enemies.

Sonar will deploy a device that releases an echo wave. This echo wave can detect any moving opponents and is quite helpful in keeping flankers at bay or detecting enemies hiding in corners. Keep in mind that this device works for a limited time and will expire after a few ticks.

Skill 2: Sonic Surge

Ability Description: Launches a Sonic Surge that exposes all enemies it hits. It releases another wave that knocks back, dazes, and further reveals the enemy's position.

You can aim and throw a small beacon, which can then detect enemies. When it strikes a target, the beacon will release echo waves that can stun enemies and reveal their location.

Skill 3: Sound of Silence

Ability Description: Dampens the footsteps of the player and their surrounding teammates. Grants immunity to echolocation scans.

Sonar and any of her team members in close proximity will have their footsteps silenced. She can use this to catch enemies by surprise when executing a site play.

Furthermore, this ability will cancel out the echolocation scans of an opponent Sonar, making it one of the most viable counterplay choices.

How to play Sonar in FragPunk

She is a team-based lancer (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Unlike most other lancers in Fragpunk, Sonar heavily relies on team coordination. You can use her Echolocations to watch for flanks when attacking or aid your team in site execution using her Sound of Silence and Sonic Surge abilities. The Sonic Surge is especially useful in flushing out or revealing enemies hiding behind sneaky angles.

In defense, you can use the Echolocation to stall enemy pushes, and even during post-plant scenarios to find any opponent who might flank you. Similar to her first ability, the Sonic Surge can be used to stall enemies and delay their push. Lastly, the Sound of Silence ability is best utilized when executing a flank if you are on the defender's side.

Currently, Sonar is one of the weakest lancers in the game, but future buffs may make her one of the strongest recon characters, even rivaling Kismet in FragPunk.

