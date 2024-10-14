FragPunk Broker guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk puts a different twist on the hero shooter genre by changing the rules every round. Characters are called Lancers and have different abilities that they can utilize to create value for their teams. One of the first few Lancers in FragPunk revealed was none other than Broker.

On that note, this FragPunk Broker guide will break down the Lancer’s abilities and explain how to utilize them in-game.

Detailed FragPunk Broker guide: List of all abilities and how to use

Broker is one of the most explosive Lancers in FragPunk. This is especially true with regard to his in-game abilities. He is described as a Financial Genius and a Natural-born leader, and also as a fan of explosives. These perfectly explain his abilities:

Goddard’s Vengeance : A shoulder-mounted rocket that deals highly explosive damage and knocks back enemies.

: A shoulder-mounted rocket that deals highly explosive damage and knocks back enemies. Smokestack Lightning : A smokescreen that emits lightning. Release by pressing fire and Broker will throw a chip that will leave a smoke screen in its trail.

: A smokescreen that emits lightning. Release by pressing fire and Broker will throw a chip that will leave a smoke screen in its trail. Cherry Bomb: As the name suggests, it's an explosive projectile much like a grenade. It does area damage.

Broker is an extremely versatile Lancer. Therefore, this FragPunk Broker guide will focus on how his abilities can be used in order to cause the most damage while also taking fewer risks. His Cherry Bombs and shoulder-mounted rocket are perfect for dealing great amounts of damage.

But in case you need to retreat, the Smokestack ability is extremely useful. Perhaps it is then best to practice guerrilla tactics with the Lancer. This FragPunk Broker guide will discuss the kind of playstyle you can adapt.

How to play Broker in FragPunk

Broker is truly one of the fastest Lancers in the game. It's best to deploy the Smokestack first while trying to evade enemy vision. As soon as you're on the battlefield, you can release it in a straight line to cloud their line of sight.

Next, you can use your weapons to surprise enemies by emerging from behind the smoke. Furthermore, you can also separate opponents by drawing the smokescreen in a way that isolates some of them. Then, you can either choose to engage them with gunfire or use Goddard's Vengeance to ensure a good strike.

Both Goddard's Vengeance and Cherry Bomb abilities are good for area control. You can force opponents to run away or damage multiple at once. Meanwhile, you can provide smoke for the rest of the team to get more map control in FragPunk.

By following what was mentioned in this FragPunk Broker guide, you can play as a well-rounded character who can not only support the team, but also take charge in-game. The Lancer's kit is multidimensional and allows him to play offensively and defensively rather well. This should be used to your advantage.

