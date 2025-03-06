FragPunk release countdown: Start time for all regions

FragPunk, a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter by Bad Guitar Studios, is set to release on March 6, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time. The game stands out with its unique Shard Cards, which allow players to change a lot of aspects in a match, making the experience unique and unpredictable. The game features 12 heroes and numerous weapons and has become one of the top 25 wishlisted games on Steam worldwide.
Here's the release countdown and exact time for all major regions for the launch of FragPunk.
FragPunk: Release date and time for all major regions
FragPunk brings a fresh twist to the hero shooter genre with its Shard Cards, which can alter abilities, movement, and even the way weapons behave. This ensures that no two rounds are the same, adding an extra layer of strategy.
As confirmed, the game will release worldwide for PC on March 6, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time. However, the console release has been delayed indefinitely. Upon release, the game will support full crossplay across all platforms with cross-progression as well. The developers are yet to announce a release date for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Below are the PC release date timings for major regions:
- Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2025, at 4 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): March 6, 2025, at 5 PM
- Central Time (CT): March 6, 2025, at 6 PM
- Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2025, at 7 PM
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 6, 2025, at 12 AM (March 7)
- Central European Time (CET): March 7, 2025, at 1 AM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 7, 2025, at 3 AM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): March 7, 2025, at 5:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2025, at 8 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2025, at 9 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 7, 2025, at 1 PM
FragPunk release countdown
The game will officially launch on Steam and Epic Games Store when the countdown below reaches zero:
