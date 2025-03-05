Is FragPunk crossplay?

Yes, FragPunk supports complete crossplay across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players from all of these platforms can seamlessly play together from the first day of the title's release. The fast-paced 5v5 hero-based shooter, developed and published by Bad Guitar Studios, is set to release on March 6, 2025. As a multiplayer-only game, providing crossplay support ensures a healthy player base and smoother matchmaking.

On that note, here's everything you must know about crossplay support in Fragpunk, and if you can control it as per your preference.

Does FragPunk support crossplay?

As confirmed by the developers, FragPunk will feature full crossplay across PC and console. This means that players on different platforms can team up and compete without any restrictions. Crossplay will be enabled by default, but players who prefer to play with others on the same platform can disable it in the settings.

Moreover, the game will also support full cross-progression. That means, if you sign in to your account in any of the platforms, you will have access to your characters, and battle pass.

For those who don't know, FragPunk is a fast-paced FPS title, where players select unique heroes and utilize power-up cards that alter combat dynamics each round. Its closed beta testing occurred from October 10, 2024 to October 21, 2024, on Steam and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and that supported crossplay as well.

The game is launching globally across all platforms on March 6, 2025 at 7PM Eastern Time. Below are the release time in major regions:

Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

March 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

March 6, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 7, 2025, at 12:00 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 7, 2025, at 3:00 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST): March 7, 2025, at 5:30 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

March 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

