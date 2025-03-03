Cache is reportedly returning in Counter-Strike 2 

The Counter-Strike community is abuzz with excitement as the beloved map, Cache, is likely to return in Counter-Strike 2. Originally a fan-favorite in CS:GO, it was never added to the CS2 map pool. Recently, the map's co-creator FMPONE shared a post on X, indicating that the revamped Cache is reportedly ready for CS2. However, there's a catch.

On that note, here's everything we know about the possible return of Cache in Counter-Strike 2.

Revamped Cache map for Counter-Strike 2 has been officially uploaded on Steam Workshop

Cache is a classic bomb-defusal map set in a post-industrial environment, drawing inspiration from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Its unique layout and balanced design have made it a staple in the CS competitive scene. Its popularity is evident from the community's continuous demand for its return in CS2.

The post by @FMPONE gained over 9,000 likes in less than two hours, with numerous popular content creators, esports pros, and organizations supporting it through reposts and comments. The post also mentions the Steam Workshop link of the map, through which players can load and explore it but not yet play it.

When a player asked why they couldn't play the new Cache map yet, FMPONE responded that Valve has yet to confirm its inclusion in CS2.

Also read: CS2 ESL Pro League S21: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

The potential addition of Cache could also impact the Counter-Strike trading market. The Cache Pin, for instance, has been steadily increasing in price. If Valve officially adds Cache to CS2’s map pool, the price of the pin and other items related to it could see further fluctuation.

The return of Cache quickly became a trending topic within the Counter-Strike 2 community, with top creators and teams expressing their excitement.

Popular streamer @ohnePixel reacted with a demand to remove Anubis and add Cache to the competitive pool. Meanwhile, North American esports organization @NRGCS2 also shared their appreciation for the map.

A user, @MosesGG, said their day was better after the announcement.

Users share their anticipation for the map (Image via X // @FMPONE)

With the map receiving overwhelming support, Valve could eventually add it to the official map pool in an upcoming patch. Note that the developer has not provided an official statement regarding this, and players are advised to await official confirmation.

