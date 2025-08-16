5 major announcements in Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream

Kuro Games has officially conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream, announcing the exciting contents from the upcoming update. The patch set to release on August 28, 2025, will usher in fresh character banners, events, and several quality-of-life changes. Those who’ve missed the telecast will want to know the major reveals from the next update.This article outlines five of the crucial announcements from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.5 of the major Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream announcements1) Five limited-time bannersUpcoming banner characters (Image via Kuro Games)The Wuthering Waves 2.6 banner will feature five characters, including the new ones and reruns. Speaking of which, Augusta and Iuno were revealed via the latest drip marketing, and the telecast further confirmed their debut in the next patch. Both of them are 5-star Resonators, so they will be available for a limited time.We have further listed below the characters featured in the version 2.6 banners:Phase 15-stars: Augusta (Broadblade, Electro), Carlotta (Pistols, Glacio), and The Shorekeeper (Rectifier, Spectro)4-stars: Youhu (Gauntlets, Glacio), Chixia (Pistols, Fusion), and Yuanwu (Gauntlets, Electro)Phase 25-stars: Iuno (Gauntlets, Aero) and Ciaccona (Pistols, Aero)4-stars: Taoqi (Broadblade, Havoc), Aalto (Pistols, Aero), and Baizhi (Rectifier, Glacio)2) Multiple eventsAn upcoming event (Image via Kuro Games)Wuthering Waves 2.6 will probably have the most number of events out of all the updates so far. Among them, two are associated with exploration, so Rovers will likely be able to wrap them up by completing different activities in the new area called the Sanguis Plateaus. In exchange, they will be rewarded with Astrites and other in-game resources.Here are all the events featured in WuWa 2.6:Hunt of Ash and SteelSanguis Plateaus Travel AtlasPrints of PlateausTidal Defense SimulatorGifts of the HuntSecond Coming of Solaris (Ultra)Marks of the WildMoonlit RevelationBeyond the Waves: RinascitaWindrider ProjectBack to Solaris3) Global flight feature with other QoL updatesThe community has been anticipating a global flight feature for quite some time now. It was first introduced with Rinascita in version 2.0 and has quickly become the best means of traversing around the area. Kuro Games has decided to make the feature global in the next patch, reducing the time it takes to reach any locations in the overworld. The Windrider Project event in Wuthering Waves will provide some flight tutorials.The officials will also add notable quality-of-life updates in the upcoming update, such as:Graphic performance optimization will expand the frame generation support to more graphics cards. Players will be able to utilize FSR 3, XeSS 2, and DLSS 4 depending on their GPU.The improved interface will have a one-click collection feature. All unlocked rewards from the Guidebook, Data Bank, and events can be claimed simultaneously with the Claim button.A weapon gallery will be added to the game, allowing players to view the stats and other essential details.The “Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways” will also receive multiple optimizations.4) New Sonata EffectsThe new Sonata Effects will mostly benefit the future characters (Image via Kuro Games)Kuro Games has further announced two new Sonata Effects during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. They will likely benefit the upcoming Resonators. The Crown of Valor set is catered to characters that can generate shields. The passive will increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of Resonators who are protected by a shield.In contrast, the Law of Harmony Sonata Effect will be crucial for DPS units that employ Heavy Attack. The set grants a 30% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus to the wearer and further increases the Echo Skill DMG.5) Extra rewardsLog in to claim some free pulls (Image via Kuro Games)Aside from multiple events offering a plethora of rewards to participants, players will be able to claim free pulls from the Gifts of the Hunt and Gift of the Moon Roamer. They can claim up to 30 wishes, including the Lustrous and Forging Tides.Those returning to the game after a while can get additional rewards via the Back to Solaris event.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.