Wuthering Waves 2.6 characters and official banner schedule

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is set to go live on August 28, 2025, bringing new content to the game. Among these, two new 5-star resonators will be joining the playable cast, becoming available for a limited time during the two phases of the update. Iuno and Augusta in Wuthering Waves will be the next two major playable characters, alongside a few older units making a rerun.
This article will cover all of the necessary details for the upcoming banners and characters in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.
Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners
Character banners
Version 2.6's phase 1, which will begin on August 28, 2025, will feature a total of three characters. Besides Augusta, who is a brand-new playable resonator, two older characters will also receive reruns during the first phase of the update.
Here are the official banners, including the 4-star characters who will be featured during phase 1 of version 2.6.
5-stars:
- Augusta (Broadblade, Electro)
- Carlotta (Pistols, Glacio)
- The Shorekeeper (Rectifier, Spectro)
4-stars
- Youhu (Gauntlets, Glacio)
- Chixia (Pistols, Fusion)
- Yuanwu (Gauntlets, Electro)
Phase 2 of the coming update will feature two 5-star Resonators. Here are all of the banners which was announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.
5-stars:
- Iuno (Gauntlets, Aero)
- Ciaccona (Pistols, Aero)
4-stars
- Taoqi (Broadblade, Havoc)
- Aalto (Pistols, Aero)
- Baizhi (Rectifier, Glacio)
Phase 1 of the banners is the most stacked one, as it not only brings Augusta, one of the most anticipated characters, but also has the rerun of Carlotta, one of the best DPS units in the game, and The Shorekeeper, the strongest support.
Phase 2, on the other hand, is quite tame in comparison, as besides Iuno, you have Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves. The bard from Ragunna, while good, gives the most output when you run her in an Aero erosion team alongside Cartethyia.
While no release date has been revealed for Phase 2, it will likely go live on September 17, 2025, going by the banner schedules of previous patches.
Weapon banners
Each of the 5-star characters will receive their featured weapon alongside them in part of several weapon convenes. Here are all of them and the phases when they will be available:
Phase 1
- Thunderflare Dominion: 5-star Broadblade
- Stellar Symphony: 5-star Rectifier
- The Last Dance: 5-star Pistol
Phase 2
- Moongazer's Sigil: 5-star Gauntlet
- Woodland Aria: 5-star Pistol
Version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves will be released on August 28, with Phase 2 of the update likely kicking off on September 17.
