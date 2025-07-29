Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing reveals Augusta, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games announced that the Ephor of Septimont, Augusta, will become playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. After the conclusion of the version 2.5 quest, Rover has their next destination set, as they are ready to return to Septimont to once again thwart the plans of the Threnodian. The Ephor of the City-State will most likely be playing a major role in the coming story. Augusta will be a 5-star Resonator and will become playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, likely during the first half. Augusta revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 updateThe leader of the City-State of Septimont was first showcased during the version 2.4 trailer, and later was revealed as a playable character in a set of announcements showcasing future Resonators coming to Wuthering Waves. Now she has been confirmed for the 2.6 update.Her official announcement post states the following about her.&quot;Augusta is the undefeated gladiator in the arena and a fearless leader with a will of iron. She is a mere mortal, but has reached heights of glory attempted by only a few, and her blade speaks her power loud and clear.&quot;She has appeared briefly during the 2.4 questline, but will become a major player in the upcoming main chapter. Augusta has been one of the most-anticipated characters of the community, and will finally become playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 patch.The conclusion of the main quest in version 2.5 has defined the next destination for Rover, the familiar City-State of Septimont, which they already saved once alongside Cartethyia and stopped the Fractsidus. Now it is time to save it from another crisis, especially now that the Rover knows that the Threnodian, Leviathan seeks to unleash evil upon the city.When will the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update be releasedVersion 2.6 of Wuthering Waves will likely be released on August 28, 2025, unless Kuro Games decides to postpone the patch. Given that the ongoing 2.5 update is set to last for 35 days, the next version will arrive early. This will be one of the main patches to the game, so it will likely run the standard 42-day cycle.