Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream summary: Characters, redeem codes, new events and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream showcased the new content that will be coming to the game with the upcoming update. Augusta and Iuno's arrival as part of two new playable resonators already makes version 2.6 one of the most anticipated patches, and Kuro Games gave us a glimpse at the upcoming story as well.
This article will provide you with a summary of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.
Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream overview
New Characters
Septimont's Ephor, Augusta, and Priestess Iuno are ready to make their playable appearance in version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves.
New Weapons
The following weapons will be added to the game as part of version 2.6:
- Thunderflare Dominion: 5-star Broadblade
- Moonglazer's Sigil: 5-star Gauntlet
New Main story quests and area
Version 3.6 of Wuthering Waves will continue the main story of Rinascita and Septimont, and will bring two new story quests, By Sun's Burning Hand and By Moon's Fated Light, to the game.
The new area, Sanguis Plateaus, will also be added to the game. It is in this area that the next main chapters of Wuthering Waves will unfold.
New Sonata Effects, Echoes and Bosses
The following new echoes will be added to the game, which were showcased in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.
- Corrosaurus
- The False Sovereign
- Lady of the Sea
- Nightmare: Gulpuff
- Nightmare: Chirpuff
- Nightmare: Cyan Feathered Heron
- Nightmare: Violet Feathered Heron
- Nightmare: Aero Predator
- Nightmare: Electro Predator
Lady of the Sea, who was featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 story quest, will be added as a world boss.
Two new Sonata Effects, Crown of Valor and Laws of Harmony, will also be added with the upcoming patch.
Banners
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Augusta, Carlotta, The Shorekeeper
- 4-stars: Youhu, Chixia, Yuanwu
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Iuno, Ciaccona
- 4-stars: Taoqi, Aalto, Baizhi
Each 5-star character will also receive separate banners for their featured weapons.
Gameplay Events
Tidal Defense Simulator will be the main event of the patch, and bits of its gameplay were shown during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. It is a tower defense game mode where you must set various traps to stop the upcoming tacet discords from moving beyond a certain point.
Besides the Tidal Defense Simulator, you will also get to experience the following:
- Hunt of Ash and Steel
- Prints of Plateaus
- Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas
- Marks of the Wild
- Second Coming of Solaris
- Moonlit Revelation
- Lollo Logistics - Beyond The Waves - Rinascita
- Windrider Project
Quality-of-life updates and system optimization
The following QoL changes will be coming to the game as announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.
- Added a new Gallery category, Weapons
- A one-click claim feature has been added for most content
- FSR3 has been added for a few AMD GPUs and XeSS2 for Intel Ones
- You will be able to press Space in the login screen to enter the game instead of clicking
- New floors added to the Tower of Adversity
- New Record Sync feature will be added, which will automatically skip certain floor challenges for TOA and Whimpering Wastes based on your performance last cycle.
- The Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways challenge has been tweaked to make it more player-friendly
- Mineral collection spots can now be marked on the map.
- Detection range of Lootmapper increased
- Flight added to Jinzhou and Blackshores
- You can ascend by pressing the flight button instead of needing to jump off a cliff to activate flight
Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream redeem codes and other rewards
The following codes are available for redemption for a limited time.
- BURNINGSUN: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5
- MOONLIGHT: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000
- FACETHEFATE: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5
These Wuthering Waves codes are available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them soon. Alongside these, Kuro Games has announced the following rewards that players can claim during version 2.6:
- 5x Radiant Tides, 5x Lustrous Tides
- 10x Forging Tides
- 10x Radiant Tides
That covers everything you need to know from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. The upcoming update will be released on August 28, 2025.
