Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream summary: Characters, redeem codes, new events and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream showcased the new content that will be coming to the game with the upcoming update. Augusta and Iuno's arrival as part of two new playable resonators already makes version 2.6 one of the most anticipated patches, and Kuro Games gave us a glimpse at the upcoming story as well.

This article will provide you with a summary of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream overview

New Characters

Augusta (Image via Kuro Games)

Septimont's Ephor, Augusta, and Priestess Iuno are ready to make their playable appearance in version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves.

New Weapons

The following weapons will be added to the game as part of version 2.6:

Thunderflare Dominion: 5-star Broadblade

Moonglazer's Sigil: 5-star Gauntlet

New Main story quests and area

Sanguis Plateaus (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 3.6 of Wuthering Waves will continue the main story of Rinascita and Septimont, and will bring two new story quests, By Sun's Burning Hand and By Moon's Fated Light, to the game.

The new area, Sanguis Plateaus, will also be added to the game. It is in this area that the next main chapters of Wuthering Waves will unfold.

New Sonata Effects, Echoes and Bosses

The following new echoes will be added to the game, which were showcased in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.

Corrosaurus

The False Sovereign

Lady of the Sea

Nightmare: Gulpuff

Nightmare: Chirpuff

Nightmare: Cyan Feathered Heron

Nightmare: Violet Feathered Heron

Nightmare: Aero Predator

Nightmare: Electro Predator

Lady of the Sea, who was featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 story quest, will be added as a world boss.

Two new Sonata Effects, Crown of Valor and Laws of Harmony, will also be added with the upcoming patch.

Banners

Banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 1

5-stars: Augusta, Carlotta, The Shorekeeper

Augusta, Carlotta, The Shorekeeper 4-stars: Youhu, Chixia, Yuanwu

Phase 2

5-stars: Iuno, Ciaccona

Iuno, Ciaccona 4-stars: Taoqi, Aalto, Baizhi

Each 5-star character will also receive separate banners for their featured weapons.

Gameplay Events

Tidal Defense Simulator will be the main event of the patch, and bits of its gameplay were shown during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. It is a tower defense game mode where you must set various traps to stop the upcoming tacet discords from moving beyond a certain point.

Besides the Tidal Defense Simulator, you will also get to experience the following:

Hunt of Ash and Steel

Prints of Plateaus

Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas

Marks of the Wild

Second Coming of Solaris

Moonlit Revelation

Lollo Logistics - Beyond The Waves - Rinascita

Windrider Project

Quality-of-life updates and system optimization

The following QoL changes will be coming to the game as announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream.

Added a new Gallery category, Weapons

A one-click claim feature has been added for most content

FSR3 has been added for a few AMD GPUs and XeSS2 for Intel Ones

You will be able to press Space in the login screen to enter the game instead of clicking

New floors added to the Tower of Adversity

New Record Sync feature will be added, which will automatically skip certain floor challenges for TOA and Whimpering Wastes based on your performance last cycle.

The Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways challenge has been tweaked to make it more player-friendly

Mineral collection spots can now be marked on the map.

Detection range of Lootmapper increased

Flight added to Jinzhou and Blackshores

You can ascend by pressing the flight button instead of needing to jump off a cliff to activate flight

Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream redeem codes and other rewards

Free rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

The following codes are available for redemption for a limited time.

BURNINGSUN: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5

MOONLIGHT: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000

FACETHEFATE: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tube x5

These Wuthering Waves codes are available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them soon. Alongside these, Kuro Games has announced the following rewards that players can claim during version 2.6:

5x Radiant Tides, 5x Lustrous Tides

10x Forging Tides

10x Radiant Tides

That covers everything you need to know from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. The upcoming update will be released on August 28, 2025.

