Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream conducted on August 16, 2025, revealed exciting content from the upcoming patch. Viewers got a glimpse at fresh banners and events, along with the official showcase of Augusta and Iuno, the upcoming Septimont characters. However, the special codes shared by the officials were the highlight of the telecast, as they offered Astrite, Shell Credit, and other resources.

This article discusses the WuWa 2.6 livestream codes, along with their expiry time.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry time

Version 2.6 livestream code (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes were officially announced on August 16, 2025. They are listed below, along with the rewards:

BURNINGSUN : Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5

: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5 MOONLIGHT: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x2, Shell Credit x40,000

Remember that the WuWa 2.6 livestream code has a short expiration window. Hence, players are advised to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the goodies. Kuro Games has indicated during the telecast that the codes will expire on August 18, 2025, at 8:59 am (PT).

Here’s a countdown to help readers track the expiry time:

Also read: Wuthering Waves Augusta ascension materials leaked

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes

How to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games lets you redeem any active code, including the one shared during the livestream, via an in-game feature. You can follow the steps below to complete the redemption process:

Launch the game from any device.

Use proper credentials to log in to your account.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and enter the Pause menu . To open it click on the icon located in the top-right corner or press the ESC button on your keyboard.

. To open it click on the icon located in the top-right corner or press the button on your keyboard. Now open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.

Head to the Other Settings tab.

tab. Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.

button. Doing so will open a pop-up window. Insert a code in the blank area.

Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.

to exchange the rewards. Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.

Upon redeeming the livestream, the rewards, including the 300x Astrite, will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. To access the feature, click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Use the Claim button below the mail to transfer all the freebies to your inventory.

