Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes release date and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:01 GMT
Image showing Astrite in Wuthering Waves
This article discusses the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream code release window (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream has been officially announced, and it will premiere globally on August 16, 2025. Kuro Games will use the telecast to showcase the fresh content from the next update, like events, character banners, and more. However, players will be more interested in the special redemption codes that officials share during any preview special broadcast.

They can be activated via the official method to claim 300 Astrites and other free resources. This article further discusses the release window for the WuWa 2.6 livestream codes and outlines the redemption process.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes release details

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream is scheduled to air worldwide on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). Kuro Games will dispatch three redemption codes at certain intervals during the telecast. The first one will be shared shortly into the event.

That said, the timing of the special program will vary based on the viewer’s location. As such, they can refer to the list below to find out the special broadcast schedule across major regions:

America (August 16, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:00 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:00 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:00 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:00 am

Europe (August 16, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:00 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:00 pm
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:00 pm

Asia (August 16, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 4:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7 pm
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 7 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:00 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:00 PM

To watch the WuWa 2.6 livestream, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels once the countdown below ends:

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes

How to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)
Kuro Games lets you redeem any active Wuthering Waves codes via the in-game feature. You can follow the steps below to activate the ones shared during the version 2.6 livestream:

  • Launch Wuwa on any device.
  • Once the character appears on the screen, click the icon in the top-right corner (or the ESC key on PC) to access the Pause menu.
  • Click on the button denoted with a cogwheel to access the Settings menu.
  • Navigate to the Other Settings section and select Redemption Code.
  • Next, enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.
  • Press Confirm to claim the rewards.
  • Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Akash Paul
