Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes release date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream has been officially announced, and it will premiere globally on August 16, 2025. Kuro Games will use the telecast to showcase the fresh content from the next update, like events, character banners, and more. However, players will be more interested in the special redemption codes that officials share during any preview special broadcast.They can be activated via the official method to claim 300 Astrites and other free resources. This article further discusses the release window for the WuWa 2.6 livestream codes and outlines the redemption process.Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codes release detailsThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream is scheduled to air worldwide on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). Kuro Games will dispatch three redemption codes at certain intervals during the telecast. The first one will be shared shortly into the event.That said, the timing of the special program will vary based on the viewer’s location. As such, they can refer to the list below to find out the special broadcast schedule across major regions:America (August 16, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:00 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:00 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 6:00 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:00 amEurope (August 16, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:00 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 1:00 pmEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:00 pmAsia (August 16, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 4:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): 7 pmPhilippine Time (PHT): 7 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST): 8:00 PMKorea Standard Time (KST): 8:00 PMTo watch the WuWa 2.6 livestream, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels once the countdown below ends:How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream codesHow to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)Kuro Games lets you redeem any active Wuthering Waves codes via the in-game feature. You can follow the steps below to activate the ones shared during the version 2.6 livestream:Launch Wuwa on any device.Once the character appears on the screen, click the icon in the top-right corner (or the ESC key on PC) to access the Pause menu.Click on the button denoted with a cogwheel to access the Settings menu.Navigate to the Other Settings section and select Redemption Code.Next, enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.Press Confirm to claim the rewards.Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.