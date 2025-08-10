Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 10, 2025 11:07 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream date and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
Kuro Games has officially announced a Preview Special Broadcast for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. It will be livestreamed on August 16, 2025, on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Rovers can expect many exciting new announcements. This includes the new missions, characters, events, and redemption codes.

This article will cover the dates and timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream across different time zones, and feature a countdown that shows the exact time until the Special Broadcast.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast will air on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, the developers will reveal all the upcoming events, character banners, and other in-game content.

The exact timing may vary depending on your location due to time zone differences. You can find the version 2.6 livestream dates and timings for different regions below:

America (August 16, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 am
  • Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 am
Europe (August 16, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time: 12:00 pm
  • Central European Summer Time: 1:00 pm
  • Eastern European Summer Time: 2:00 pm

Asia (August 16, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time: 4:30 pm
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 7 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM
  • Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Below is a countdown that players can check to know the exact time until the version 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast airs:

As mentioned, the program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels, so you can head to one of these platforms to watch it.

Here are the links to the channels:

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners leak: New characters and reruns

Wuwa 2.6 livestream expected announcements

Augusta and Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)
The upcoming patch will be another big Rinascita update, featuring a new area and two major characters. Players can expect exciting new announcements during the livestream. Here are some things Rovers can look forward to in the Wuwa 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast:

  • New character showcases
  • New area
  • Weapons
  • Character banners
  • Events
  • Story content
  • Enemies
  • Potential QoL updates

Additionally, there will be new livestream codes that can be redeemed for rewards up to 300 Astrites and other in-game items. These codes will remain active only for a couple of days, so it is best to redeem them as early as possible.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

