Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced a Preview Special Broadcast for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. It will be livestreamed on August 16, 2025, on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Rovers can expect many exciting new announcements. This includes the new missions, characters, events, and redemption codes.This article will cover the dates and timings for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream across different time zones, and feature a countdown that shows the exact time until the Special Broadcast.Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream date and countdownThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast will air on August 16, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, the developers will reveal all the upcoming events, character banners, and other in-game content.The exact timing may vary depending on your location due to time zone differences. You can find the version 2.6 livestream dates and timings for different regions below:America (August 16, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 amMountain Daylight Time: 5:00 amCentral Daylight Time: 6:00 amEastern Daylight Time: 7:00 amEurope (August 16, 2025)Western European Summer Time: 12:00 pmCentral European Summer Time: 1:00 pmEastern European Summer Time: 2:00 pmAsia (August 16, 2025)Indian Standard Time: 4:30 pmPhilippine Time (PHT): 7 pmJapanese Standard Time: 8:00 PMKorea Standard Time: 8:00 PMBelow is a countdown that players can check to know the exact time until the version 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast airs:As mentioned, the program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels, so you can head to one of these platforms to watch it.Here are the links to the channels:YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/4wm49vJGn3c?feature=shareTwitch: https://twitch.tv/wuthering_wavesAlso read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners leak: New characters and rerunsWuwa 2.6 livestream expected announcementsAugusta and Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)The upcoming patch will be another big Rinascita update, featuring a new area and two major characters. Players can expect exciting new announcements during the livestream. Here are some things Rovers can look forward to in the Wuwa 2.6 Preview Special Broadcast:New character showcasesNew areaWeaponsCharacter bannersEventsStory contentEnemiesPotential QoL updatesAdditionally, there will be new livestream codes that can be redeemed for rewards up to 300 Astrites and other in-game items. These codes will remain active only for a couple of days, so it is best to redeem them as early as possible.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.