Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners leak: New characters and reruns

Wuthering Waves 2.6 is one of the highly anticipated updates, as it will introduce Augusta and Iuno to the playable roster. They are confirmed to be 5-star Resonators via the latest drip marketing campaign. While the officials have yet to announce the upcoming banners, renowned third-party sources like Seele Leaks have shared details regarding all the characters and reruns featured in the next patch.This article further explores the WuWa 2.6 banner leaks.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Wuthering Waves 2.6 banner characters and reruns, leaked2.6 Banners byu/BlueWallBlackTile inWutheringWavesLeaksThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has confirmed Augusta and Iuno’s debut for the next patch. They belong to the Septimont region and have previously appeared in the story quest. Seele Leaks have further disclosed their potential banner phase and the rerun characters expected to be featured in version 2.6:Phase 1Augusta (5-star): Electro, BrodbladeCarlotta (5-star): Glacio, PistolYuanwu (4-star): Electro, GauntletChixia (4-star): Fusion, PistolYouhu (4-star): Glacio, GauntletPhase 2Iuno (5-star): Aero, GauntletCiaccona (5-star): Aero, PistolAalto (4-star): Aero, PistolBaizhi (4-star): Glacio, RectifierTaoqi (4-star): Havoc, BroadbladeAlso read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 character and weapon leaksBoth Augusta and Iuno have intriguing character designs, so players will want to get them both in patch 2.6. While Kuro Games has yet to unveil their kits, leakers online have claimed that the former is a main DPS. In contrast, Iuno is expected to be a hybrid sub-DPS like Cantarella, as she can presumably heal allies and inflict massive Aero DMG on the enemies.Getting the new Resonators in the same patch will require lots of Astrites, unless players are lucky with their summons. They are advised to complete all the exploration and events from the current update to save up sufficient resources. That said, pulling for the rerun characters isn't recommended, as they are more likely to be overshadowed by other 5-star units in the feature.Moreover, Ciaccona is a niche Resonator that only benefits Aero Erosion teams. She is only relevant due to her unique playstyle and Cartethyia, who is arguably the best DPS in the game. Ciaccona’s Aero Erosion stacks and buffs send Cartethyia into overdrive.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.