Wuthering Waves 2.6 character and weapon leaks

Several new Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaks have appeared online, sharing details about the upcoming characters and weapons from the closed beta. Kuro Games has teased two new Resonators for the next patch, namely Augusta and Iuno, from Septimont, whom players have previously met during the story quest. While the former is an undefeated gladiator, the latter is a renowned priestess.This article further discusses the WuWa 2.6 character and weapon leaks.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Wuthering Waves 2.6 character leaks, explored2.6 full kits byu/ISRUKRENG inWutheringWavesLeaksThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has teased Augusta and Iuno, confirming their arrival in the next patch. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has launched the closed beta servers, from which third-party sources have disclosed information about the characters.Based on the kit leaks from encore.moe, Augusta will be a main DPS, who presumably possesses a powerful Resonance Skill. She is expected to inflict massive Electro DMG with the ability. Rumor has it that Augusta can also buff the Havoc DMG of a specific Resonator in the team.It is a strange attribute to have for an Electro DPS and will likely change with the final version. Perhaps she will amplify all elemental damage with her Outro Skill.Iuno is expected to be a sub-DPS unit from the Aero element. She can potentially amplify the next character's Heavy Attack DMG, create a domain restoring ally's HP, and tank incoming damage with a shield.Wuthering Waves 2.6 weapon leaks, exploredAugusta weapon description Via Seele byu/CyberJokerWTF inWutheringWavesLeaksKuro Games has confirmed the weapon type of the upcoming characters in WuWa. Augusta wields a broadblade, while Iuno is a gauntlet user. The effect from their signature options was recently disclosed by Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source:Augusta's broadblade: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Skill, Heavy Attack DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. When the wielder gains a shield, Heavy Attack DMG ignores 7% of the enemy's defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and stacked up to five times, each stack lasting 7 seconds.Iuno's gauntlet: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, Resonance Liberation DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Additionally, when gaining a shield, Resonance Liberation DMG ignores 7% of the enemy's defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and can be stacked up to five times, each stack lasting for 7 seconds.