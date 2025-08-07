Wuthering Waves 2.6 character and weapon leaks

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 07, 2025 12:12 GMT
Augusta and Iuno from Wuthering Waves
Exploring Wuthering Waves 2.6 character and weapon leaks (Image via Kuro Games)

Several new Wuthering Waves 2.6 leaks have appeared online, sharing details about the upcoming characters and weapons from the closed beta. Kuro Games has teased two new Resonators for the next patch, namely Augusta and Iuno, from Septimont, whom players have previously met during the story quest. While the former is an undefeated gladiator, the latter is a renowned priestess.

Ad

This article further discusses the WuWa 2.6 character and weapon leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Wuthering Waves 2.6 character leaks, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has teased Augusta and Iuno, confirming their arrival in the next patch. Following the official reveal, Kuro Games has launched the closed beta servers, from which third-party sources have disclosed information about the characters.

Based on the kit leaks from encore.moe, Augusta will be a main DPS, who presumably possesses a powerful Resonance Skill. She is expected to inflict massive Electro DMG with the ability. Rumor has it that Augusta can also buff the Havoc DMG of a specific Resonator in the team.

Ad

It is a strange attribute to have for an Electro DPS and will likely change with the final version. Perhaps she will amplify all elemental damage with her Outro Skill.

Iuno is expected to be a sub-DPS unit from the Aero element. She can potentially amplify the next character’s Heavy Attack DMG, create a domain restoring ally’s HP, and tank incoming damage with a shield.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 weapon leaks, explored

Ad

Kuro Games has confirmed the weapon type of the upcoming characters in WuWa. Augusta wields a broadblade, while Iuno is a gauntlet user. The effect from their signature options was recently disclosed by Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source:

  • Augusta’s broadblade: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Skill, Heavy Attack DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. When the wielder gains a shield, Heavy Attack DMG ignores 7% of the enemy’s defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and stacked up to five times, each stack lasting 7 seconds.
  • Iuno’s gauntlet: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, Resonance Liberation DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Additionally, when gaining a shield, Resonance Liberation DMG ignores 7% of the enemy's defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and can be stacked up to five times, each stack lasting for 7 seconds.
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications