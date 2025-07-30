Wuthering Waves: Iuno's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:18 GMT
Iuno from Wuthering Waves
Exploring Iuno's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is set to introduce two new characters from Septimont, including Iuno. While Kuro Games showcased her artwork via the drip marketing campaign on July 30, 2025, the follow-up announcement revealed her attribute and weapon type. The officials have also shared Iuno's gameplay, which has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community.

Ad

She seems to have eye-catching animations and unique interactions with her weapon. This article further discusses everything revealed about Iuno in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves reveals Iuno's attribute and weapon type

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The renowned priestess from Septimont was first teased during the version 2.4 livestream. However, the Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign confirms her debut as a playable 5-star character from the next patch. Here’s her weapon type and attribute, as disclosed by Kuro Games with a follow-up announcement:

  • Attribute: Aero
  • Weapon: Gauntlets

The game currently has two types of Aero characters: Jiyan, Aalto, Yangyang, and Jiaxin, who unleash raw attribute damage, while Aero Rover, Ciaccona, and Cartethyia thrive on the erosion effect, which inflicts damage over time.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes

It is difficult to determine which category Iuno will join. Regardless, players will be excited to summon her in the upcoming banner, as she has some unique gameplay interactions.

Ad

The preview shared by X user @WW_Game8, with Kuro Games’ permission, showcases Iuno’s combat animations. She could be seen using a circular blade to launch ranged attacks, and could also pilot the weapon as a hovercraft. While floating, her attacks have a longer range and cover more area. She can potentially nuke targets with her Resonance Liberation.

When can we expect the WuWa 2.6 update?

WuWa 2.6 is expected to be released on August 28, 2025, unless Kuro Games postpones the patch. Since version 2.5 will officially last for 35 days, the next patch will arrive early. Iuno is expected to be featured in the second phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications