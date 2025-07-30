Wuthering Waves: Iuno's attribute and weapon type revealed

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is set to introduce two new characters from Septimont, including Iuno. While Kuro Games showcased her artwork via the drip marketing campaign on July 30, 2025, the follow-up announcement revealed her attribute and weapon type. The officials have also shared Iuno's gameplay, which has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community. She seems to have eye-catching animations and unique interactions with her weapon. This article further discusses everything revealed about Iuno in WuWa.Wuthering Waves reveals Iuno's attribute and weapon typeThe renowned priestess from Septimont was first teased during the version 2.4 livestream. However, the Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign confirms her debut as a playable 5-star character from the next patch. Here’s her weapon type and attribute, as disclosed by Kuro Games with a follow-up announcement:Attribute: AeroWeapon: GauntletsThe game currently has two types of Aero characters: Jiyan, Aalto, Yangyang, and Jiaxin, who unleash raw attribute damage, while Aero Rover, Ciaccona, and Cartethyia thrive on the erosion effect, which inflicts damage over time.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codesIt is difficult to determine which category Iuno will join. Regardless, players will be excited to summon her in the upcoming banner, as she has some unique gameplay interactions.The preview shared by X user @WW_Game8, with Kuro Games’ permission, showcases Iuno’s combat animations. She could be seen using a circular blade to launch ranged attacks, and could also pilot the weapon as a hovercraft. While floating, her attacks have a longer range and cover more area. She can potentially nuke targets with her Resonance Liberation.When can we expect the WuWa 2.6 update?WuWa 2.6 is expected to be released on August 28, 2025, unless Kuro Games postpones the patch. Since version 2.5 will officially last for 35 days, the next patch will arrive early. Iuno is expected to be featured in the second phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.