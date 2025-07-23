Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:36 GMT
Image showing Astrites from Wuthering Waves
Redeem the Wuthering Waves 2.5 codes to get free Astrites (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update was officially launched on July 24, 2025, introducing new content to explore, including new events and different ways to earn free rewards. Kuro Games is also dropping fresh redemption codes as usual, which can be exchanged to obtain Astrites, Shell Credits, and other in-game resources.

This article further lists the active WuWa 2.5 redeem codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 redeem codes and rewards

Here’s a list of redemption codes that are currently active in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update:

  • WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

Note: This list will be updated with new codes upon discovery.

Most redemption codes have an expiration window. Therefore, players are advised to exchange them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the rewards.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.5

How to redeem active codes (Image via Kuro Games)
How to redeem active codes (Image via Kuro Games)

There’s an in-game feature that lets you exchange rewards for any active codes. Follow the steps below to redeem a code in this game:

  • Boot up WuWa from any device.
  • Log in to your account with the proper credentials.
  • Enter the Pause menu once the character appears on the screen. For this, just click the icon located in the top-right corner or press the ESC button on your keyboard.
  • In the Pause menu, click the cogwheel icon to open the Settings menu.
  • Head to the Other Settings tab.
  • Find and click the Redemption Code button.
  • Insert a code in the pop-up window.
  • Click Confirm to receive the corresponding rewards.
Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.5 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes

  • SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
  • SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites
  • SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
  • FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
  • 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
  • EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
  • WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
  • IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
  • DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
  • BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

