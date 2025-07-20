Wuthering Waves 2.5 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:46 GMT
Image showing Astrite in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves 2.5 free pulls and Astrite count, according to leaks (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is set to release on July 24, 2025, and it will introduce new quests, events, and other content to explore. Fans will be able to tune into the patch to gather free pulls for Phrolova, the new character, or save them for future release. On that note, Toskkur, a credible leak source, has shared a rough estimate of the amount of Astrites one can earn throughout the patch via various content.

Ad

This article looks further into the total free pulls and Astrite estimation for WuWa 2.5 as per the latest leak.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Total estimated Astrites and free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.5

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is expected to offer a bunch of free Astrites and wishes via different events and exploration. Thanks to Toskkur, players can now have a rough idea about how many free pulls they can earn if they complete every bit of content in the patch. The list below further outlines the sources:

Regular rewards

  • Dailies: 2520x Astrite
  • Whimpering Wastes: 1600x Astrite
  • Tower of Adversity: 700x Astrite
  • Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: 960x Astrite
  • Coral Shop reset: 7x Lustrous Tide, 7x Radiant Tide, 7x Forging Tide
  • Battle Pass (free): 5x Lustrous Tide
Ad

One-time claimable rewards

  • Version 2.5 codes and compensation: 900x Astrite
  • New map exploration: ~2000x Astrite
  • Story Quest: 200x Astrite
  • New Overture: ~200x Astrite

Events

  • Gifts of Grand Symphony: 5x Lustrous Tide, 5x Radiant Tide
  • Phantasma Dramland: 1200x Astrite
  • Dreaming Deep DLC: 600x Astrite
  • Overflowing Picture Book: 400x Astrite
  • Deep Sea Survey: 180x Astrite
  • Resonator Trials: 80x Astrite

Also read: Wuthering Waves Lethean Elegy stats and materials

Based on Toskkur’s estimation, a Rover who doesn't want to spend any real-world money can earn around 11,540 Astrites and 12 Lustrous Tides during version 2.5. The total rounds up to 84 pulls, excluding the Radiant Tides and Forging Tides.

Ad

Lunite Subscription and Battle Pass

Players can consider purchasing the Lunite Subscription to earn some additional Astrites throughout the patch. The weekly pass will get them 15,320 Astrites and 12 Lustrous Tides in WuWa 2.5. Upon adding the premium tier rewards from the Battle Pass, Rovers can potentially acquire up to 16000 Astrites and 17 Lustrous Tides.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications