Wuthering Waves 2.5 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is set to release on July 24, 2025, and it will introduce new quests, events, and other content to explore. Fans will be able to tune into the patch to gather free pulls for Phrolova, the new character, or save them for future release. On that note, Toskkur, a credible leak source, has shared a rough estimate of the amount of Astrites one can earn throughout the patch via various content.This article looks further into the total free pulls and Astrite estimation for WuWa 2.5 as per the latest leak.Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Total estimated Astrites and free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.5The Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is expected to offer a bunch of free Astrites and wishes via different events and exploration. Thanks to Toskkur, players can now have a rough idea about how many free pulls they can earn if they complete every bit of content in the patch. The list below further outlines the sources:Regular rewardsDailies: 2520x AstriteWhimpering Wastes: 1600x AstriteTower of Adversity: 700x AstriteFantasies of the Thousand Gateways: 960x AstriteCoral Shop reset: 7x Lustrous Tide, 7x Radiant Tide, 7x Forging TideBattle Pass (free): 5x Lustrous TideOne-time claimable rewardsVersion 2.5 codes and compensation: 900x AstriteNew map exploration: ~2000x AstriteStory Quest: 200x AstriteNew Overture: ~200x AstriteEventsGifts of Grand Symphony: 5x Lustrous Tide, 5x Radiant TidePhantasma Dramland: 1200x AstriteDreaming Deep DLC: 600x AstriteOverflowing Picture Book: 400x AstriteDeep Sea Survey: 180x AstriteResonator Trials: 80x AstriteAlso read: Wuthering Waves Lethean Elegy stats and materialsBased on Toskkur’s estimation, a Rover who doesn't want to spend any real-world money can earn around 11,540 Astrites and 12 Lustrous Tides during version 2.5. The total rounds up to 84 pulls, excluding the Radiant Tides and Forging Tides.Lunite Subscription and Battle PassPlayers can consider purchasing the Lunite Subscription to earn some additional Astrites throughout the patch. The weekly pass will get them 15,320 Astrites and 12 Lustrous Tides in WuWa 2.5. Upon adding the premium tier rewards from the Battle Pass, Rovers can potentially acquire up to 16000 Astrites and 17 Lustrous Tides.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.