Wuthering Waves Lethean Elegy stats and materials

Phrolova is a 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves who uses a Rectifier as her weapon. Her signature weapon is called the Lethean Elegy, and it is a solid tool that provides a lot of amazing bonuses. The developers have also revealed all the materials you will need to level up the limited 5-star weapon.This article covers all of Lethean Elegy's stats, effects, and a guide on how to farm the materials needed to upgrade it in Wuthering Waves.Wuthering Waves Lethean Elegy stats, effects, and materialsPhrolova signature weapon stats and effectsPhrolova's signature weapon, Lethean Elegy, has the following stats and effects at Level 90 and all five Syntonization Ranks:Base ATK: 587Second stat: Crit. Rate 24.3%Effects: ATK is increased by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%. Within 12 seconds after dealing Echo Skill DMG, the character gains 32%/40%/48%/56%/64% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus and 32%/40%/48%/56%/64% Echo Skill DMG Application, and ignores 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% of the target enemy's DEF when dealing damage.The weapon's second stat gives a good Crit Rate bonus to the equipping Resonator. Meanwhile, the passive increases their ATK and boosts their Resonance Skill DMG and Echo Skill DMG while also allowing them to ignore the enemy's DEF when dealing damage.Lethean Elegy Syntonization Rank 5 is powerful, but you don't have to pull for more copies since it's already amazing at Syntonization Rank 1. It is easily one of the best Rectifiers in the game and can be a good weapon option for several characters, such as Phrolova, Yinlin, and Zhezhi.Phrolova signature weapon materialsLevel up materials for Phrolova's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are all the materials required to level up Lethean Elegy in Wuthering Waves:Lento Helix x6Adagio Helix x8Andante Helix 6Presto Helix x20Crude Ring x6Basic Ring x6Improved Ring x10Tailored Ring x12Shell Credit x330000You can obtain the Crude Ring and its higher rarities by defeating the Exile enemies and completing the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong. Alternatively, you can buy them from the in-game store and weapon shops.For Lento Helix and its higher rarities, you can complete the Flaming Remnants Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. You can also get them from Souvenir Stores and weapon shops.Lastly, you can farm Shell Credit in the Simulation Training and by completing quests, exploration, events, and the Battle Pass.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.