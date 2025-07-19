Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance start and end time

Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance, which will be conducted before the update on July 24, 2025. The officials will shut down the servers for roughly seven hours, locking players out of the game. A compensation containing Astrites will be issued later for the inconvenience caused.This article further discusses the WuWa 2.5 maintenance schedule.When does the Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance start?The Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance will roll out globally on July 24, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8). All servers will be shut down simultaneously as the officials prepare for the new update. Hence, the starting time and date could vary based on the player's location. For instance, servers in America will shut down on July 23, 2025. Readers can use the following countdown to track the WuWa 2.5 maintenance starting time:Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance ending time and durationAccording to the official schedule, Kuro Games will shut down the servers for roughly seven hours to prepare for the update. As always, players can't enter the game throughout the downtime period. If things go according to plan, WuWa 2.5 maintenance will end on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).Also read: Active Wuthering Waves redeem codesWe have further detailed the maintenance duration and downtime schedule in the following section for the reader’s convenience:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pmEurope (July 24, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 amAsia (July 24, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 4 am - 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pmThe new patch will usher in Phrolova’s debut as a playable 5-star character. There will also be new story quests and events to keep Rovers engaged throughout the update. They might also want to collect the WuWa 2.5 maintenance compensation of 300x Astrite and 2x Crystal Solvent. The officials share such rewards via the in-game mailing system.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.