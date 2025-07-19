Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance start and end time

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:45 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.5 official artwork
Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance details (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance, which will be conducted before the update on July 24, 2025. The officials will shut down the servers for roughly seven hours, locking players out of the game. A compensation containing Astrites will be issued later for the inconvenience caused.

Ad

This article further discusses the WuWa 2.5 maintenance schedule.

When does the Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance start?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance will roll out globally on July 24, 2025, at 4 am (UTC+8). All servers will be shut down simultaneously as the officials prepare for the new update. Hence, the starting time and date could vary based on the player's location. For instance, servers in America will shut down on July 23, 2025.

Readers can use the following countdown to track the WuWa 2.5 maintenance starting time:

Ad

Wuthering Waves 2.5 maintenance ending time and duration

According to the official schedule, Kuro Games will shut down the servers for roughly seven hours to prepare for the update. As always, players can't enter the game throughout the downtime period. If things go according to plan, WuWa 2.5 maintenance will end on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Also read: Active Wuthering Waves redeem codes

We have further detailed the maintenance duration and downtime schedule in the following section for the reader’s convenience:

Ad

America (July 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 1 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 2 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 3 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 4 pm - 11 pm

Europe (July 24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 9 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10 pm - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 11 pm - 6 am

Asia (July 24, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 4 am - 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 am - 12 pm
Ad

The new patch will usher in Phrolova’s debut as a playable 5-star character. There will also be new story quests and events to keep Rovers engaged throughout the update. They might also want to collect the WuWa 2.5 maintenance compensation of 300x Astrite and 2x Crystal Solvent. The officials share such rewards via the in-game mailing system.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications