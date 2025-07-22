Wuthering Waves 2.5 event schedule

Kuro Games has officially announced the complete event schedule for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.5 update. The new version will feature five special events that will give Astrites, Lustrous Tides, and Radiant Tides as rewards, and three events that will give extra materials and Echoes drops.

This article covers the complete event schedule in Wuthering Waves 2.5 and lists all the rewards you can obtain by completing the events.

All events and rewards in Wuthering Waves 2.5

Phantasma Dreamland

Phantasma Dreamland event (Image via Kuro Games)

Phantasma Dreamland is the new flagship event in Wuthering Waves 2.5 that will begin on July 26, 2025, at 10 am (server time). It is a simulation-type event in which you must manage the Dreamland park by assigning different tasks to the Echoes to obtain Dreamland Coupons and keep the place running.

Completing all the objectives in the Phantasma Dreamland event will give you the following rewards:

Astrite x 1200

Sigil: Dreamland Reverie

Phantom: Nightmare Inferno Rider

Modifier

Premium Tuner

The event will be permanently available in the game, but some of the rewards will only be available until August 27, 2025, at 11:59 am (server time).

Gifts of Grand Symphony

Gifts of Grand Symphony login event (Image via Kuro Games)

Gifts of Grand Symphony is a seven-day login event that will be available right after the version 2.5 update until August 27, 2025, 3:59 (server time). Log in for seven days during the event to get five Radiant Tides and five Lustrous Tides.

Deep Sea Survey

Deep Sea Survey photo collection event (Image via Kuro Games)

Deep Sea Survey is a simple photo collection that will start as soon as the new update is live. It will be available until August 27, 2025, 3:59 (server time). During the event, you must explore the areas according to the clues and take pictures.

You can obtain the following rewards by completing the Deep Sea Survey event:

Astrite x 180

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Sealed Tube

Advanced Energy Core

Shell Credit

Dreaming Deep - Solaris Film Festival

Dreaming Deep - Solaris Film Festival event (Image via Kuro Games)

Two new stages will be unlocked in the Dreaming Deep event after the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update. While the event will be permanently available in the game, some of the rewards will only be obtainable until August 27, 2025, 3:59 (server time).

Here are all the rewards that you can obtain from the event:

Astrite x 600

Sigil: Deep Dreams Film Festival

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Overflowing Picture Book

Overflowing Picture Book event (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.5 will release a new Overflowing Palette event called the Overflowing Picture Book. The event will have multiple stages with three different levels of difficulty, and completing them will give you the following rewards:

Astrite x 400

Forgery Advanced Supply

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

The event will begin on August 7, 2025, at 4 am and will be available until August 25, 3:59 (server time).

Wuthering Exploration: Featured Exploration Event

Wuthering Exploration event (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Exploration is a recurring event during which you must complete certain tasks daily to obtain Survey Points. Meeting the point requirements will unlock the following rewards:

Premium Seal Tube

Premium Tuner

Modifier

Shell Credit

This exploration event will begin on August 11, 2025, at 4 am and will be available until August 25, 2025, 3:59 (server time).

Chord Cleansing and Bountiful Crescendo

Lastly, there will be two limited-time double drop events in Wuthering Waves 2.5. Chord Cleansing (double Echo drops) will be available from August 4 to 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Bountiful Crescendo (double material drops) will be available from August 18 to 25, 2025.

