Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing reveals Iuno, an upcoming playable character

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 04:04 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.6 Iuno
Iuno revealed for Wuthering Waves 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Priestess of Septimont, Iuno, is all ready to join the battle with the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. The upcoming patch will see the Rover returning to the second City-State of Rinascita to battle the Threnodian Leviathan, once again, and this time the Septimontians will have their back. Both Iuno and Augusta will become playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.

The Priestess of Septimont will be joining the fray alongside the Ephor of the city, and both of them will be 5-star Resonators.

Iuno revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update

The Rover first encountered the Priestess of Septimont during the main story quest of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. Although her screen time was brief, she left a long-lasting impression on many players, which created an air of anticipation for her.

Now she has been revealed to be joining the battle alongside Augusta, the Ephor of the City-State of Septimont, during the 2.6 update. Her official announcement post states the following about her:

"She turns all that she saw and sees into a throwable object—the Moon Arrow. Through the seasons, the moon moves, sometimes stuck in stasis and always trapped in a cycle... until it's anchored by Iuno and finally given renewal."

Her name is certainly a reference to the Roman goddess of the Moon, Juno. The region of Septimont is heavily based on the Roman Empire, so it is not surprising that Kuro Games will reference tidbits of history in the characters from hailing from the second City-State of Rinascita.

Version 2.6 will be a major patch, as the conclusion of the 2.5 quest in the Fabricatorium of the Deep has given the Rover their next goal: to stop the Threnodian from destroying Septimont at all costs. Both the Ephor of the region and the Priestess will likely team up with them to protect their city in the upcoming quest.

When will the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update be released

Version 2.6 of the game will be released on August 28, 2025, as the ongoing 2.5 update will last a week short and will only be there for 35 days instead of the standard 42-day cycle.

Augusta will likely take the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, with Iuno becoming playable in the second half banners.

