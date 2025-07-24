How to reach Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves

The Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves is the brand-new map expansion to the nation of Rinascita. Version 2.5 brings another new chapter to the Rover's adventures, and it will take place in the new region. But similar to how you get to Septimont in Wuthering Waves, travelling to the Fabricatorium of the Deep is not that straightforward.

This article will cover how to reach the Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves.

How to get to the Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves

The Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves is the newest area that falls under the city-state of Ragunna in Rinascita. You can go to this location during the main quest of version 2.5, Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden. You can start this mission from Septimont's Capitoline Hill area.

Given this is a main story quest, you will need to finish the previous chapters of the Rinascita quest line to unlock this mission. Progressing through the Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden will lead you from the Capitoline Hill region to the ports of Septimont, where you will embark on a new journey to uncover the secret behind the Threnodian's remaining power.

Talk with Fenrico (Image via Kuro Games)

You will take a Gondola Echo to start your journey. Shortly after which a cutscene will play that will show you coming face to face with Fenrico, one of the key antagonists you meet during Ragunna's storyline. Finish the cutscene, after which you will be transported into one of the regions of the Fabricatorium of the Deep.

The Fabricatorium of the Deep is divided into several regions, which will be unlocked as you progress through the quest to uncover the mystery of the Order of the Deep. The area is not completely open, and it is divided into various small hubs. Completing the main quest, Dreamcatchers in the Secret Garden, will unlock all of the areas.

There are a total of 5 areas in the Fabricatorium of the Deep in Wuthering Waves, and all of them feature their own set of challenges and chests for you to hunt down. There are also no Resonance Nexuses in any of the areas, and the maps will be unveiled during the main quest of Wuthering Waves version 2.5.

Similar to the Avinoleum, where you can challenge the Fleurdelys boss in Wuthering Waves, the Fabricatorium of the Deep can be accessed using the Switch Map function once you unlock the area.

