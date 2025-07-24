Best Phrolova build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Phrolova has been one of the most anticipated characters in the Wuthering Waves community, and she has finally made her playable debut with version 2.5 of the game. Being one of the overseers of the villainous Fractsidus faction, many people wanted her to become playable, and now that she is finally here, she brings a robust kit focused on dealing Havoc damage.

Her playstyle is unique, and to build her you will require the right set of echoes, weapons, and teammates. This article will cover everything you need to know to build Phrolova in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

The kit of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves works a bit differently than other playable Resonators. She doesn't have a dedicated 5-piece Sonata Effect set, and instead relies on a match of two and three pieces of different sets.

Echo Sets (Image via Kuro Games)

Dream of the Lost is a new Sonata Effect that requires only three echoes to work and is currently the best-in-slot for the Fractsidus Overseer. It increases your Crit Rate and Echo Skill damage when you have zero energy, which perfectly synchronizes with her kit.

For the remaining two slots, use the Havoc Eclipse set. It's two-piece bonus includes a boost to the Resonator's Havoc Damage.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Havoc Damage Bonus

: Havoc Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%

Main Echo for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

The Overseer of the Fractsidus will require you to use the new Nightmare: Hecate in Wuthering Waves as her main echo. You can challenge and defeat this enemy in the Anima Cradle part of the Fabricatorium of the Deep region of Rinascita. The Nightmare: Hecate buffs your Havoc DMG and Echo Skill DMG bonus, making it the best choice for her.

The second-best choice is farming the Nightmare: Crownless enemy to get its 4-cost Echo, but you should still go for the Nightmare: Hecate as it gives you a buff to your Echo Skill, which is Phrolova's main method of dealing damage.

Best weapons for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

1) Lethean Elegy

Weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Lethean Elegy is the best weapon for her due to its ability to buff Echo Skill and Resonance Skill Damage. It also increases her attack, and gives her a DEF ignore. Besides, it allows you to balance the Crit Ratio easily due to its sub-stat being Crit Rate.

2) Whispers of Sirens

Cantarella's weapon, Whispers of Sirens, is the second-best choice for the Fractsidus Overseer. It buffs your Echo Skill, Attack, and grants you a special stack. Having one of these will increase your Basic Attack damage, while if you have two, you will be able to ignore the target's Havoc res.

The Whispers of Sirens also gives you Crit Damage, which is great for maintaining the Crit Ratio.

Other viable options

The following weapons also work great if you have them:

Stringmaster

Rime-Draped Sprouts

Cosmic Ripples

Augment R5

Best team for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Cantarella in WuWa will finally be able to use her abilities to their full potential as the Fractsidus Overseer can properly use the buffs that the head of the Fisalia Family brings to the table. Here are a few teams for her as of the ongoing 2.5 update.

Roccia, Cantarella

Cantarella, Shorekeeper

Danjin, Verina

Unfortunately, most of her teammates are premium as of now, and she lacks many viable options when it comes to 4-stars.

