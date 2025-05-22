Having the best Echoes for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves will dictate what type of build you are aiming for. The latest addition to the Aero character roster brings in a new playstyle with her, the Erosion negative status effect. While Ciaccona performs excessively well if you decide to build her with Echoes focused around this effect, she can also do her job well with certain other Sonata Effects.

This article will cover the best Echoes for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves.

Best Echo sets for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

The following three sets work the best for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves:

Gusts of Welkin

Moonlit Clouds

Sierra Gale

1) Gusts of Welkin

Gusts of Welkin (Image via Kuro Games)

The Gusts of Welkin is a new set that can be farmed in the Beohr Waters region of Rinascita. This Sonata Effect is based on the Aero Erosion negative status effect, as it allows the user to grant their team and themselves Aero Damage bonus when they inflict the Erosion effect on enemies.

Given Ciaccona can inflict Aero Erosion with her Ultimate, this is undoubtedly the best set for her. She might also become the best teammate for Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves in the future, and the Gusts of Welkin's value doubles as the Blessed Maiden is also an Aero character.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is a generalist support set that can be used on any off-field damage dealers. This Sonata Effect allows the user to buff the incoming character's attack once the Outro Skill is triggered. The Moonlit Clouds is also one of the oldest Sonata Effects in the game, and many people might already have a solid 5-piece set.

In case you decide to run Ciaccona with characters like Zani in Wuthering Waves, the Moonlit Clouds is your go-to choice. Given the latter is a Spectro character and does not care about the Aero Erosion or Damage bonus, the Moonlit Clouds becomes the best choice.

3) Sierra Gale

Sierra Gale (Image via Kuro Games)

The Sierra Gale Sonata Effect is a generalist set for Aero characters that can be used on Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves. This grants the user an Aero Damage bonus when they perform an intro skill. This is good in case you want to build Ciaccona as a main DPS.

This set is not the best on Ciaccona, but can be used in case you do not have access to Rinascita, or do not own enough good pieces for the Gusts of Welkin Sonata Effect.

