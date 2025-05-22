Best Ciaccona build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Ciaccona is the latest addition to the Aero Resonator roster in Wuthering Waves and brings some new mechanics with her. She is a powerful sub-DPS character who can apply Aero Erosion and Spectro Frazzle on enemies while dealing strong damage of her own. While she will be a bit hard to slot into any teams currently, Ciaccona might become the best pairing with Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves.

This guide will help you build Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves and make her one of the strongest units in your account.

Best Sonata Effects for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

Echo sets (Image via Kuro Games)

1) Gusts of Welkin

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

The Gusts of Welkin is the newest Aero Sonata Effect that complements well with the Bard from Rinascita's kit. Having a full set increases the Aero damage for the entire party when you deal Erosion negative effects to enemies. It also grants the Resonator on which the set is equipped another 15% Aero damage buff.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Moonlit Clouds is a support set that you can use, given you do not have good Echo pieces for the Gusts of Welkin. It increases the incoming Resonator's attack by 22.5% when you perform an Outro Skill. Furthermore, it gives you Energy Regen, allowing you to trigger the Resonance Liberation quite often.

Main Echo for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

The choice of a main Echo will come down to what set you decide to use. If you are using the Gusts of Welkin, the set's native 4-cost Echo, Fleurdelys is the best choice. While she won't be able to fully utilize all of the buffs that this Echo provides, it works quite well on her.

The Impermanence Heron should be your go-to choice if you decide to use the Moonlit Clouds set. This gives the equipped Resonator a slight Energy Regen boost as well as increases the next character's damage.

Best weapons for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

1) Woodland Aria

Woodland Aria (Image via Kuro Games)

Ciaccona's signature weapon, Woodland Aria, is the top choice when it comes to her weapon in Wuthering Waves. This pistol gives you attack, an Aero Damage bonus when you inflict Erosion on enemies, as well as debuffing them by reducing their Aero RES by 10% for 20 seconds.

2) The Last Dance

The Last Dance (Image via Kuro Games)

Carlotta's signature weapon, The Last Dance, is also a surprisingly good choice for the Bard from Rinascita. This pistol grants attack and will buff your Resonance Skill whenever you use an intro skill or Liberation. Given that much of Ciaccona's damage comes from her skill, this is a good choice for her if you own this weapon in Wuthering Waves.

3) Static Mist

Static Mist (Image via Kuro Games)

The Static Mist is a great 5-star weapon that you can obtain easily, as it is from the Standard pool of armaments. This gives you a solid ATK and Energy Recharge buff, allowing you to often use your Resonance Liberation. This weapon is also a great stat stick, coming in with a good Crit Rate value of 24.3%.

4) Romance in Farewell

Romance in Farewell (Image via Kuro Games)

The 4-star craftable, Romance in Farewell, is also another solid choice. It increases the user's attack when you deal damage to enemies with Negative Status Effects like Aero Erosion. This can be stacked upto 4 times, and given that this weapon can be crafted, you can easily upgrade its rank to increase the buff it gives.

Best teams for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

Team setup (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are a few team options for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves:

Aero Rover, Phoebe

Zani, Phoebe

Zani, Shorekeeper

Aero Rover, Verina

She will be one of the better teammates for Zani, but her value will come when a character with Aero Erosion is released in the game.

