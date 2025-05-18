Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Woodland Aria serves as Ciaccona’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. Hence, the pistol is equipped with powerful passives, which can boost the Aero Erosion damage of the wielder. To achieve the most powerful build for the Resonator, players might seek to get the weapon.
Woodland Aria doesn't come for cheap, requiring Rovers to spend several Forging Tides on the corresponding banner. After obtaining the weapon, one must level it up to make the most of its attributes. This article discusses the stats, passive, and ascension requirements of Woodland Aria in WuWa.
Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria stats and passive
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will introduce Ciaccona and her signature weapon in the second phase. The Woodland Aria provides the following main and subsidiary stats at max level:
- Main stat: 500 ATK
- Sub-stat: 36% Crit. Rate
Woodland Aria is equipped with the following passive for the wearer:
“ATK is increased by 12%. Inflicting Aero Erosion on the target gives 24% Aero DMG Bonus for 10s. Hitting targets with Aero Erosion reduces their Aero RES by 10% for 20s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.”
How to obtain Woodland Aria in WuWa
Woodland Aria will be available in a limited-time event banner during the second phase of version 2.3. You must spend Forging Tide to pull Ciaccona's signature pistol from the Convene. Unlike 5-star Resonators, the drop rates for premium weapons are guaranteed once you spend 80 wishes.
For those wondering, the banner will be available from May 22 to June 11, 2025.
Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria ascension materials
Upgrading the Woodland Aria to max level will increase its base and subsidiary stats, further benefiting the wielder. Here are the materials required to ascend Ciaccona's signature weapon in WuWa:
- 330,000 Shell Credit
- 6x Impure Phlogiston
- 8x Extracted Phlogiston
- 6x Refined Phlogiston
- 20x Flawless Phlogiston
- 6x Crude Ring
- 6x Basic Ring
- 10x Improved Ring
- 12x Tailored Ring
How to obtain Woodland Aria ascension materials
Impure/ Extracted/ Refined/ Flawless Phlogiston
The Flawless Phlogiston and its variants are ascension materials exclusive to pistols. You can farm them from the Marigold Woods or Abyss of Confession Forgery challenges. You can also use synthesis to craft different rarities of Flawless Phlogiston if you have the lower rarity materials.
Crude/ Basic/ Improved/ Tailored Ring
The different rarities of Tailored Ring are dropped from Exiles in the overworld. You can battle the regular soldiers, the leader, or the technician. They spawn in abundance in the Jinzhou region.
