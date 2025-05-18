Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Woodland Aria serves as Ciaccona’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. Hence, the pistol is equipped with powerful passives, which can boost the Aero Erosion damage of the wielder. To achieve the most powerful build for the Resonator, players might seek to get the weapon.

Woodland Aria doesn't come for cheap, requiring Rovers to spend several Forging Tides on the corresponding banner. After obtaining the weapon, one must level it up to make the most of its attributes. This article discusses the stats, passive, and ascension requirements of Woodland Aria in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria stats and passive

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will introduce Ciaccona and her signature weapon in the second phase. The Woodland Aria provides the following main and subsidiary stats at max level:

Main stat: 500 ATK

500 ATK Sub-stat: 36% Crit. Rate

Woodland Aria is equipped with the following passive for the wearer:

“ATK is increased by 12%. Inflicting Aero Erosion on the target gives 24% Aero DMG Bonus for 10s. Hitting targets with Aero Erosion reduces their Aero RES by 10% for 20s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.”

How to obtain Woodland Aria in WuWa

Woodland Aria will be available in a limited-time event banner during the second phase of version 2.3. You must spend Forging Tide to pull Ciaccona's signature pistol from the Convene. Unlike 5-star Resonators, the drop rates for premium weapons are guaranteed once you spend 80 wishes.

For those wondering, the banner will be available from May 22 to June 11, 2025.

Also read: How to get The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Woodland Aria ascension materials

Flawless Phlogiston and Tailored Ring (Image via Kuro Games)

Upgrading the Woodland Aria to max level will increase its base and subsidiary stats, further benefiting the wielder. Here are the materials required to ascend Ciaccona's signature weapon in WuWa:

330,000 Shell Credit

6x Impure Phlogiston

8x Extracted Phlogiston

6x Refined Phlogiston

20x Flawless Phlogiston

6x Crude Ring

6x Basic Ring

10x Improved Ring

12x Tailored Ring

How to obtain Woodland Aria ascension materials

Impure/ Extracted/ Refined/ Flawless Phlogiston

The Flawless Phlogiston and its variants are ascension materials exclusive to pistols. You can farm them from the Marigold Woods or Abyss of Confession Forgery challenges. You can also use synthesis to craft different rarities of Flawless Phlogiston if you have the lower rarity materials.

Crude/ Basic/ Improved/ Tailored Ring

The different rarities of Tailored Ring are dropped from Exiles in the overworld. You can battle the regular soldiers, the leader, or the technician. They spawn in abundance in the Jinzhou region.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.