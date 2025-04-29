Best teammates for Zani in Wuthering Waves 

Having the best team for Zani in Wuthering Waves can significantly change how her rotation works. Unlike many other resonators, the employee of the Montelli family is quite restrictive when it comes to selecting her best teammates. She's a Spectro Frazzle DPS, and there are only a select few characters who work with that gameplay style.

This guide will go over a few characters who can work well with Zani in Wuthering Waves.

Best characters to pair up with Zani in Wuthering Waves

1) Phoebe

Phoebe (Image via Kuro Games)

Phoebe is undoubtedly the strongest contender when selecting the best teammate for Zani. She is currently the best at applying Spectro Frazzle to opponents, which in turn fills Zani's blaze bar (the small meter underneath her Forte Bar), allowing her to unleash powerful attacks.

Phoebe is also a great sub-DPS, and you should definitely use her if you have obtained her from a previous featured Convene. The special Wuthering Waves 1st Anniversary Banner's Phase 1 also features her, so you can try pulling for her if you have funds to spare.

Also Read: Best Zani Build Guide in Wuthering Waves

2) Spectro Rover

Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Spectro Rover is the second and final character in the game who can apply Spectro Frazzle. Given that you unlock them by default when you start the game, you should not have any trouble building them up and using them. Applying Spectro Frazzle fills up the blaze bar that Zani requires.

However, keep in mind that Spectro Rover is not that powerful and cannot apply Frazzle stacks as often as Phoebe. Your rotation will also be a bit different if you use them alongside Zani in Wuthering Waves.

3) Shorekeeper

The Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

The go-to choice for support for Zani in Wuthering Waves is The Shorekeeper. Since her debut during the 1.3 update, she has been the strongest utility character who can buff her teammates, as well as heal them.

She can buff damage, Crit Ratio, and is currently the game's strongest healer. If you have her, definitely consider using her in a Zani team in Wuthering Waves.

4) Ciaconna

Ciaconna (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 Preview Livestream gave us a glimpse of Ciaconna and her abilities. She can apply Spectro Frazzle using the QTEs on her ultimate, making her another great character to pair with Zani.

She is not available yet, as Ciaconna will be featured in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.3 banners. You will be able to obtain and use her alongside Zani once Phase 2 of the update begins.

