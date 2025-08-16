Wuthering Waves 2.6 events and rewards

Wuthering Waves 2.6 is going to be a huge update, as there will be a ton of new content. During the recent version 2.6 livestream, the developers revealed 12 new events that will be released in the upcoming version, including two login events that will give away free pulls. Some of them are also recurring events, such as Beyond the Waves and the photo collecting event.
This article will cover all the new events that you can look forward to in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.
All events and rewards in Wuthering Waves 2.6
Tidal Defense Simulator
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Tidal Defense Simulator is one of the bigger events in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Simply put, it is a tower defense event in which you will use different mechanisms provided in each stage to stop the enemies from breaching your defense.
Completing the event will give you the following rewards:
- Astrite
- Phantom: Fallacy of No Return
- Modifier
- Premium Tuner
- Two new unknown items
Hunt of Ash and Steel
Hunt of Ash and Steel is a new area exploration event. During this, you must visit the Sanguis Plateaus and complete the area-specific quests to get the following rewards:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
Prints of Plateaus
Prints of Plateaus is a photo collection event in version 2.6. You must visit different locations in the Sanguis Plateaus and take photographs as per the requirements to get the following rewards:
- Astrtite
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Sealed Tube
- Advanced Energy Core
Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas
Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas is another exploration event in which you must increase your exploration progress in the new region. Completing it will give you the following:
- Astrtite
- Premium Tuner
Marks of the Wild
Marks of the Wild is a limited-time puzzle event in which you must connect the tiles on the board within a set number of moves. You will receive the following rewards for completing them:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Forgery Advanced Supply
Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream summary
Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)
Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) is a new leisure event in which you must simply visit different locations and restore the anomalies to their original form or make them worse. You will get the following rewards for completing it:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Forgery Advanced Supply
Moonlit Revelation
Moonlit Revelation is a simple event in which you must log into the game daily to receive buffs that last for a day. Completing it will give you the following:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Avatar icon - Wax and Wane
Beyond the Waves: Rinscita
Beyond the Waves will get a rerun in Wuthering Waves 2.6. You can participate in the event to get the following rewards:
- Astrite
- Lustrous Tide
- Crystal Solvent
- Premium Tuner
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Enclosure Tank
Gifts of the Hunt
Gifts of the Hunt is a recurring seven-day login event that gives five Lustrous Tides and five Radiant Tides.
Windrider Project
Windrider Project is a new flight tutorial event that will be released in Wuthering Waves 2.6. You can participate in this to unlock the flight ability in the Black Shores and Huanglong, and also get the following rewards:
- Astrtite
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Shell Credit
Back to Solaris
You can invite your friends back to the game during the Back to Solaris event to obtain Astrites and Shell Credits.
Gifts of the Moon Roamer
Gifts of the Moon Roamer is another login event in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. You can log into the game between September 17, 2025, and October 8, 2025, to get the following:
- Radiant Tide x10
- Forging Tide x10
This concludes the list of all the events in version 2.6.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.