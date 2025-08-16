Wuthering Waves 2.6 events and rewards

Wuthering Waves 2.6 is going to be a huge update, as there will be a ton of new content. During the recent version 2.6 livestream, the developers revealed 12 new events that will be released in the upcoming version, including two login events that will give away free pulls. Some of them are also recurring events, such as Beyond the Waves and the photo collecting event.

Ad

This article will cover all the new events that you can look forward to in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.

All events and rewards in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Tidal Defense Simulator

Tidal Defense Simulator (Image via Kuro Games)

Tidal Defense Simulator is one of the bigger events in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Simply put, it is a tower defense event in which you will use different mechanisms provided in each stage to stop the enemies from breaching your defense.

Ad

Trending

Completing the event will give you the following rewards:

Astrite

Phantom: Fallacy of No Return

Modifier

Premium Tuner

Two new unknown items

Hunt of Ash and Steel

Hunt of Ash and Steel (Image via Kuro Games)

Hunt of Ash and Steel is a new area exploration event. During this, you must visit the Sanguis Plateaus and complete the area-specific quests to get the following rewards:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Prints of Plateaus

Sanguis Plateaus photo collection event (Image via Kuro Games)

Prints of Plateaus is a photo collection event in version 2.6. You must visit different locations in the Sanguis Plateaus and take photographs as per the requirements to get the following rewards:

Ad

Astrtite

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Sealed Tube

Advanced Energy Core

Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas

Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas event (Image via Kuro Games)

Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas is another exploration event in which you must increase your exploration progress in the new region. Completing it will give you the following:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Tuner

Marks of the Wild

Marks of the Wild (Image via Kuro Games)

Marks of the Wild is a limited-time puzzle event in which you must connect the tiles on the board within a set number of moves. You will receive the following rewards for completing them:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Forgery Advanced Supply

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream summary

Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)

Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) (Image via Kuro Games)

Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) is a new leisure event in which you must simply visit different locations and restore the anomalies to their original form or make them worse. You will get the following rewards for completing it:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Forgery Advanced Supply

Moonlit Revelation

Moonlit Revelation: Lunar Phase Divination event (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Revelation is a simple event in which you must log into the game daily to receive buffs that last for a day. Completing it will give you the following:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Energy Core

Avatar icon - Wax and Wane

Beyond the Waves: Rinscita

Beyond the Waves: Rinscita - Featured Exploration event (Image via Kuro Games)

Beyond the Waves will get a rerun in Wuthering Waves 2.6. You can participate in the event to get the following rewards:

Ad

Astrite

Lustrous Tide

Crystal Solvent

Premium Tuner

Premium Sealed Tube

Premium Enclosure Tank

Gifts of the Hunt

Gifts of the Hunt login event (Image via Kuro Games)

Gifts of the Hunt is a recurring seven-day login event that gives five Lustrous Tides and five Radiant Tides.

Ad

Windrider Project

Windrider Project (Image via Kuro Games)

Windrider Project is a new flight tutorial event that will be released in Wuthering Waves 2.6. You can participate in this to unlock the flight ability in the Black Shores and Huanglong, and also get the following rewards:

Ad

Astrtite

Premium Resonance Potion

Premium Sealed Tube

Shell Credit

Back to Solaris

Back to Solaris (Image via Kuro Games)

You can invite your friends back to the game during the Back to Solaris event to obtain Astrites and Shell Credits.

Ad

Gifts of the Moon Roamer

Gifts of the Moon Roamer login event (Image via Kuro Games)

Gifts of the Moon Roamer is another login event in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. You can log into the game between September 17, 2025, and October 8, 2025, to get the following:

Ad

Radiant Tide x10

Forging Tide x10

This concludes the list of all the events in version 2.6.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.