Wuthering Waves 2.6 release date, time, and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will be released globally on August 28, 2025. The upcoming version will be another major Rinascita update and will introduce a new area called Sanguis Plateaus. Additionally, players can look forward to two new playable characters and exciting new limited-time events that will give away a bunch of free rewards.This article will cover the release dates and timings of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update in different regions, along with a countdown showing the exact time until the new version goes live.Wuthering Waves 2.6 release date and countdownThe highly anticipated Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will be released on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. The livestream has revealed all the information about the upcoming version, so players can look forward to it.While version 2.6 will be released globally at the same time, the exact timing will vary by region due to time zone differences. Rovers can find a list of release dates and timings for Wuwa 2.6 across different time zones below:America (August 27, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (August 28, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (August 28, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amPhilippine Time (PHT): 11 amJapan Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmAdditionally, here's a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the new update is released:The timer also applies to the first phase banners since they will be available as soon as the new update is live.Version 2.6 bannersAugusta banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)Here are all the characters who will feature on the banners in version 2.6:Phase IAugusta (5-star Electro)Carlotta (5-star Glacio)Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)Chixia (4-star Fusion)Yuanwu (4-star Electro)Youhu (4-star Glacio)Phase IIIuno (5-star Aero)Ciaconna (5-star Aero)Baizhi (4-star Glacio)Aalto (4-star Aero)Taoqi (4-star Havoc)All the 5-star characters are amazing, and getting either one of them will help your account, especially Shorekeeper, as she is the best support in the game.Additionally, players can look forward to the weapon banners since the signature weapons of all the featured 5-star characters will receive a drop rate boost.