Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.8 character roadmap leak

During the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, Kuro Games revealed five new characters and confirmed that they will be released in the upcoming updates. The developer did not share any additional information about the entities, but a reliable source, named @_hiragara_ on X, claims these characters will be released between versions 2.6 and 2.8. Furthermore, they have shared these units' potential weapon type, rarity, and attribute.

This article further discusses everything that has been leaked so far about the upcoming characters.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 to 2.8 characters leaked

Version 2.6

According to leaks via @_hiragara_ on X, version 2.6 is expected to release Augusta and Iuno as playable characters. Both are prominent figures in Septimont and made their first appearances during Act V of Rinascita's main story quest. Luckily, WuWa's official JP X account has already confirmed that Augusta and Iuno are 5-star characters.

Additionally, the leak suggests Augusta is likely to be an Electro unit that uses a Broadblade. Meanwhile, Iuno is expected to be an Aero unit that uses Gauntlets. Since Wuthering Waves 2.5 is estimated to be released on July 24, 2025, Rovers can expect Augusta and Iuno's drip marketing soon.

Version 2.7

Galbrena and Qiuyuan (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is also expected to release two new 5-star characters, namely Galbrena and Qiuyuan. The former is likely from Septimont and is rumored to be a Fusion Resonator. While Galbrena's weapon type has not officially been revealed, she can be seen holding a gun in her drip marketing post, hinting that it could be her weapon of choice.

Meanwhile, Qiuyuan is speculated to be an Electro character, and based on his name, it is safe to say that he is from Huanglong. He is also one of the few male characters in the game, so many within the community are excited for him.

Version 2.8

Chisa and Buling (Image via Kuro Games)

It is speculated that version 2.8 could be the last Rinascita update and will release two new characters. One of them is called Chisa, and she is rumored to be a 5-star character. Her attribute is still unknown, but based on her drip marketing, her weapon type is likely to be a Broadblade.

The other new character in Wuthering Waves 2.8 is likely to be Buling. She is rumored to be a 4-star unit. Unfortunately, there's no info on her potential weapon type and attribute. Since there's still time until version 2.8's release, players may have to wait a little longer for more details.

