How to get the PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force

Delta Force is offering an exclusive PTR 32 Old Habits skin in collaboration with Alan Walker, as confirmed by the game's developers. To commemorate the release of Alan Walker's latest single, Old Habits, they will offer a new skin for the PTR 32 Assault Rifle once it goes live on August 8, 2025. Additionally, players can participate in upcoming Twitch Drops and web events starting from August 9, 2025, to earn various in-game freebies.This guide explains how to get the exclusive PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force.How to claim PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta ForceYou can claim the PTR 32 Old Habits skin for free in Delta Force using a CD key on August 8, 2025. In an X post, the official Delta Force account announced that it will provide the CD key in advance for all players to redeem the PTR 32 Old Habits skin in-game. This key will contain a unique code that must be entered into the game’s Redemption Centre to claim the said weapon skin.Read more: Delta Force on PlayStation and Xbox release date revealedNote that you can only redeem the weapon skin on August 8, 2025. However, if you miss the date, you can still participate in the Twitch Drops &amp; Double Beats web event starting from August 9, 2025. This event will allow you to claim various rewards, including the QJB201 Light Machine Gun, vehicle appearances, airdrops, and double supplies.Check out: How to sign up for $80,000 Delta Force Global League Season 2The developers also revealed that players will receive an Alan Walker-themed AWM sniper rifle during the Double Beats events. Additionally, some rumors are suggesting the arrival of an Alan Walker Operator in the game.However, since this is not yet confirmed, it's best to take the information with a pinch of salt. That being said, this is a limited-time opportunity, so make sure to participate and claim all free rewards.Check out the links below for more Delta Force guides and news:Delta Force's controversial campaign is now available to play solo, here's howDelta Force campaign rated &quot;mostly negative&quot; on Steam for the strangest reasons, and the game is really greatCampaign leaderboard challenge: All rewards and how to obtainAll campaign missions listDelta Force Season 5 Break: Everything we know