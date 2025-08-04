How to get the PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force

By Pranoy Dey
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:25 GMT
Here
This guide will help you claim the PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force (Image via Team Jade)

Delta Force is offering an exclusive PTR 32 Old Habits skin in collaboration with Alan Walker, as confirmed by the game's developers. To commemorate the release of Alan Walker's latest single, Old Habits, they will offer a new skin for the PTR 32 Assault Rifle once it goes live on August 8, 2025. Additionally, players can participate in upcoming Twitch Drops and web events starting from August 9, 2025, to earn various in-game freebies.

This guide explains how to get the exclusive PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force.

How to claim PTR 32 Old Habits skin in Delta Force

You can claim the PTR 32 Old Habits skin for free in Delta Force using a CD key on August 8, 2025. In an X post, the official Delta Force account announced that it will provide the CD key in advance for all players to redeem the PTR 32 Old Habits skin in-game. This key will contain a unique code that must be entered into the game’s Redemption Centre to claim the said weapon skin.

Read more: Delta Force on PlayStation and Xbox release date revealed

Note that you can only redeem the weapon skin on August 8, 2025. However, if you miss the date, you can still participate in the Twitch Drops & Double Beats web event starting from August 9, 2025. This event will allow you to claim various rewards, including the QJB201 Light Machine Gun, vehicle appearances, airdrops, and double supplies.

Check out: How to sign up for $80,000 Delta Force Global League Season 2

The developers also revealed that players will receive an Alan Walker-themed AWM sniper rifle during the Double Beats events. Additionally, some rumors are suggesting the arrival of an Alan Walker Operator in the game.

However, since this is not yet confirmed, it's best to take the information with a pinch of salt. That being said, this is a limited-time opportunity, so make sure to participate and claim all free rewards.

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
