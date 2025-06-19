How to sign up for $80000 Delta Force Global League Season 2

Team Jade has announced the Delta Force Global League Season 2. This time, the tournament features an $80,000 prize pool, which is twice the previous season's. The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time, as the game has been witnessing strong growth lately, with an average of over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam daily.
On that note, here’s everything there is to know about Delta Force Global League Season 2.
How to register for Delta Force Global League Season 2
To register for the tournament, visit the official Delta Force website and click the green Sign Up button on the tournament page. There, you have to log in using the Level Infinite Pass account. Note that only one player from the team needs to register, and no player can register for more than one team. The tournament is only for PC gamers.
Delta Force Global League Season 2 will feature two game modes: Operations and Warfare, both of which have a separate prize pool. The tournament starts on June 20, 2025, and concludes on July 20, 2025.
Here is the full schedule for both game modes:
- June 20, 2025, to June 26, 2025: Phase 1 Qualifiers
- June 27, 2025, to July 3, 2025: Phase 2 Qualifiers
- July 12, 2025, to July 13, 2025: Semifinals Stage
- July 19, 2025, to July 20, 2025: Finals Stage
Tournament prize pool breakdown
As mentioned, both game modes feature a separate prize pool. Here are the exact figures:
Operations mode
- Phase 1 & Phase 2: $10,500
- Total Season 2 prize pool: $27,600
Warfare Mode
- Phase 1 & Phase 2: $9,000
- Total Season 2 prize pool: $33,000
Additionally, players will also receive rewards for winning matches, whether they make it to the next stage or not:
- Calling Card Prep Work Blue
- Daily Challenge Supply Pack
- Elite Gear Ticket
- Warfare 2x EXP Card (Win 3 Matches)
That's all we currently know about Delta Force Global League Season 2. The tournament serves as an opportunity for players looking to showcase their talent globally.
