Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to claim them

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 17, 2025 11:21 GMT
Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to claim them
This guide will walk you through the Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops (Image via TiMi Studios)

You can now claim the Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops by watching any participating channel stream the game live. The rewards will be available until August 19, 2025, and include a series of Advanced Lucky Packs. The weekend drops are arriving close to the Delta Force console release date, which is also August 19, 2025, so console players, too, should be able to take advantage of them.

This article goes over all the Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops rewards and explains how to claim them.

Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops: What is included and how to claim

The Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops rewards can be claimed for watching the stream live from 15 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes. Here are all the rewards and how long you need to watch to earn them:

  • 15 minutes: Advanced Lucky Pack
  • 30 minutes: Advanced Lucky Pack
  • 1 hour: Advanced Lucky Pack
  • 1 hour 30 minutes: Advanced Lucky Pack x2
These are the rewards you can earn by watching the Twitch streams live. To claim them, you must link your Level Infinite and Twitch accounts. Here's how to do so:

  • Go to the official Delta Force Twitch Drops webpage.
  • From here, log in to your Level Infinite/Delta Force account with your Email.
  • Then, click the 'Link your Twitch account' option on the page. This will allow you to connect the two. Approve the connection as the prompts suggest, and the connection will be authenticated.
  • You can then watch any of your favorite streamers playing the game live to claim the Delta Force August 16 Weekend Twitch Drops. The streams will be available in the Delta Force category on Twitch.
This concludes our guide on how to watch the Twitch streams and earn some rewards. The account linking process is a one-and-done procedure and will help you claim rewards and drops in the future as well, so it's worth quickly finishing. Note that the rewards can only be earned on one stream at a time.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
