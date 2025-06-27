Delta Force Season Break preview livestream Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to earn

The Delta Force Season Break preview livestream is here, and it showcased all that is set to be introduced in Season 5, Break. Alongside a new Assault operator and fresh Operations and Warfare maps, there is plenty more to look forward to in the upcoming season of TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter. Furthermore, fans who tune in to the Delta Force Season Break preview livestream can earn some additional rewards as Twitch Drops.

This article will take a look at all the Twitch Drops and how to earn them ahead of Season 5's release.

All Delta Force preview livestream Twitch Drops

The preview livestream for the upcoming season of DF revealed a new Assault operator called Tempest, as well as new maps for the Warfare and Operations game modes. Additionally, console users have finally received a release date for Delta Force on PlayStation and Xbox.

Twitch Drops for the Season Break preview livestream (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Here are all the Twitch Drops that viewers can earn from the Delta Force preview livestream:

SpayPaint Nekomimi

MP5 Action Time weapon skin

ASV Tiger Hunter vehicle skin

AKM Squad Up weapon skin

In order to receive these items as Twitch Drops, players must follow these steps:

Head to the Delta Force website and log in to your account.

Once logged in, head to the Creator tab on top, and in the drop-down menu, click on Twitch Drops.

In the Twitch Drops section, log in to your respective accounts for Twitch and Delta Force

Once done, visit the Watch Now link to check out the preview livestream and acquire the drops.

After you receive the items and claim them in your Twitch Inventory, they will be sent to your account via in-game mail.

More on Delta Force Season Break

In a major announcement, the Delta Force Season Break preview livestream finally disclosed the console release date for the game: August 19, 2025. This was a welcome revelation, as console users have long been voicing their demands across various social media platforms for Delta Force to be released on PlayStation and Xbox.

Now, they will soon get to enjoy the game as well as an exciting new operator, stunning new maps, cool new vehicles, and brand-new weapons. There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Season 5 of Delta Force.

