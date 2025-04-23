Where to find Mandel Bricks in Delta Force and how to use them

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 23, 2025 13:29 GMT
Mandel Bricks in Delta Force explained (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Mandel Bricks in Delta Force are essentially loot crates containing weapon skins and appearances. They are available in matches or can be bought from the store, which you can then use to unlock rare or even deluxe appearances. These can then be combined to form higher-rarity objects or traded on the market.

Here's a detailed explanation of where to find Mandel Bricks in Delta Force and how to use them.

Finding and using Mandel Bricks in Delta Force

Mandel Bricks in Delta Force are equivalent to loot boxes in the game. They contain appearances ranging from rare to deluxe, which can then be upgraded or traded in the market.

There are two ways to find Mandel Bricks in the game.:

  • Spend Delta Coins to obtain Mandel Coins. Purchase Mandel Bricks using Mandel Coins.
  • Obtained from Warfare and Operation matches.

Once you have obtained a Mandel Brick, do the following:

  • Use a Quantum key to open the Mandel Brick and get weapon appearances.
  • Trade the Mandel brick directly in the market to obtain Delta Tickets (used to purchase store items like appearances or Quantum Keys)
If you're lucky enough to obtain a deluxe appearance from a Mandel Brick, do one of three things:

  • Keep it in your inventory
  • Trade it in the market to obtain Delta Tickets
  • Combine multiple deluxe appearances to get a higher-rarity appearance

If you wish to open the Mandel Bricks, here is how to get Quantum Keys:

  • Purchase with Tekniq Alloys, Delta Tickets, or Delta Coins
  • Be active in Warfare

This covers everything you need to know about Mandel Bricks in Delta Force and how to use them. These are one of the major sources of cosmetics in the game and can luckily be traded in the market.

