Delta Force weapons tier list: Best weapons in Delta Force (PC and Mobile)

A Delta Force weapons tier list has been due ever since Timi Studio Group announced the title's mobile version. Now that the developer has released the game for the mobile audience, everyone is looking for the best sub-machine guns, sniper rifles, assault rifles, and other firearms to try. Delta Force Mobile is a cross-platform title, so the mobile game has a vast arsenal, just like its PC version.

Below, we have categorized all 52 weapons in Delta Force Mobile into five tiers, ranking them from best to worst.

Delta Force weapons tier list: All tiers explained

The weapons mentioned in the S-tier are some of the best picks for the new season. The A-tier weapons are deadly in the right hands, the B-tier weapons can boost your in-game progress, at least initially, and the C-tier ones are still competitive. However, it's better not to use the D-tier weapons.

Delta Force weapons tier list: S-tier

You might see most of your lobby in Delta Force Mobile using these guns, mainly due to their versatile range, good mobility, and minimal recoil. Despite most of these being Assault Rifles, their impressive shooting ability with minimal recoil in mid- to long-range shooting helps these generate an impressive TTK (time-to-kill) ratio.

M4A1 is a great Assault Rifle in Delta Force Mobile (Image via Timi Studio Group)

The best weapons according to our Delta Force weapons tier list are:

SG552 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) CAR-15 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) M4A1 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) SMG45 (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) M250 (Light Machine Gun)

(Light Machine Gun) CI19 (Assault Rifle)

Delta Force weapons tier list: A-tier

The A-tier comprises some weapons that recently fell from the meta, and some that got a buff. While these are not the deadliest weapons in the S-tier, they can still wreak havoc on the battlefield with the right loadouts.

Scar-II is among the best Assault Rifles in the game (Image via Timi Studio Group)

These weapons earned their spot in our Delta Force tier list thanks to their impressive damage output, great TTK in close to mid range, and great maneuverability.

M7 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) Vector (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) SCAR-II (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) AUG (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) MP5 (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) QJB201 (Light Machine Gun)

(Light Machine Gun) Bizon (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) 93R (Pistol)

(Pistol) SR-3M (Submachine Gun)

Delta Force weapons tier list: B-tier weapons

These weapons are still among the best in the right hands, but they might require special attachments due to certain weaknesses. Most of these weapons have great damage output and are among the best in particular maps and playstyles.

If you are a fan of Sub Machine Guns, the P90 can help you progress (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Most of these weapons are used in short to mid range and are also very deadly in combat, with a great TTK ratio and damage output, as long as you have the right equipment to increase aiming accuracy or to reduce recoil.

The B-tier weapons of this Delta Force weapons tier list are:

K416 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) AS VAL (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) Ash-12 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) G3 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) AKM (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) P90 (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) Uzi (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) Ak-12 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) PKM (Light Machine Gun)

(Light Machine Gun) Vityaz (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) Mini-14 (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) M870 (Shotgun)

(Shotgun) SV-98 (Sniper Rifle)

(Sniper Rifle) M700 (Sniper Rifle)

(Sniper Rifle) G18 (Pistol)

(Pistol) .357 Revolver (Pistol)

Delta Force weapons tier list: C-tier weapons

The C-tier weapons of the Delta Force weapons tier list are good for beginners who are still getting accustomed to the game. They might serve you well in the first few games, but there are certain disadvantages to using them.

The glory days of S12K are over (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Some of these weapons still have great damage output, but with bad bullet spread, recoil, and worse accuracy. Unless you are a beginner trying to get accustomed to the game or a pro challenging yourself to win games with these weapons, you should not use them at all.

AKS-74 (Rifle)

(Rifle) QCQ171 (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) S12K (Shotgun)

(Shotgun) M16A4 (Rifle)

(Rifle) MP7 (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) AWM (Sniper Rifle)

(Sniper Rifle) M1911 (Pistol)

(Pistol) SR-25 (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) PSG-1 (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) Dessert Eagle (Pistol)

Delta Force weapons tier list: D-tier weapons

These are the worst weapons in the game. The D-tier weapons have the worst recoil, subpar damage output, slow firing speed, and short range. Therefore, it is better not to use these weapons in any situation.

M249 is among the worst firearms in the game (Image via Timi Studio Group)

PTR-32 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) R93 (Sniper Rifle)

(Sniper Rifle) M249 (LMG)

(LMG) M1014 (Shotgun)

(Shotgun) SKS (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) QBZ95-1 (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) VSS (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) SVD (Marksman Rifle)

(Marksman Rifle) QSZ-92G (Pistol)

(Pistol) G17 (Pistol)

(Pistol) SR9 (Marksman Rifle)

Even though the weapons in the S-tier are top-tier, player skills matter. On the other hand, weapons like AKM, Vector, and K416 are placed in lower tiers but can excel in the right hands.

