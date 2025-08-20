LEGO Voyagers preview - A bold new step for the Builders saga

After the success of LEGO Builders Journey in 2021, developer Light Brick Studios returns with LEGO Voyagers, an all-new chapter that evolves upon the Builders formula. Inspired by tales of fans who took turns playing the single-player campaign of Builders Journey, this upcoming entry has a newfound focus on two-player co-op gameplay.
We got an opportunity to go hands-on with a portion of the game ahead of its launch next month, so here are our early impressions of LEGO Voyagers.
LEGO Voyagers is a co-op evolution of its predecessor
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The stars of the show are two small, adorable one-eyed LEGO brick pieces. After watching a failed spaceship launch, they take it upon themselves to set out on a thrilling new adventure by aiming to reach the remnants of the metallic voyager. What ensues is a relaxing, vibrant journey filled with charm and platforming fun.
The controls will be familiar to anyone who has played LEGO Builders Journey, but tweaked for the more puzzle-platformer heavy aspect of this entry. The little brick can jump, tumble, shimmy, and latch onto other LEGO pieces, including their partner. This makes for some hilarious yet ingenious moments as players try to make their way up cliffs and across broken bridges.
Various LEGO pieces scattered around the environment can be utilized to create makeshift platforms, while other mechanical contraptions allow flinging a partner across gaps. These little moments of puzzle brainstorming incentivize co-operation and co-ordination, key to any good co-op game; though getting used to the fundamental platforming and movement does take a little while.
While a colleague and I played through the game over voice chat, those who do not have access to any communication can employ a cute in-game mechanic for the same: singing. Pressing a button makes the LEGO bricks sing, making for a fun way to call over attention to points or objects of interest.
That said, there are many side distractions scattered around the game's levels, like a playground seesaw. These don't have a gameplay purpose but help elevate the atmosphere and, more importantly, hammer the point home that the journey counts in the long run. All of this is encapsulated by a detailed, diorama-esque world where everything is built of small plastic LEGO bricks.
The slight learning curve of the mobility aside, our time with the game was a delightful one filled with laughter and surprise. While our test run with LEGO Voyagers was brief, we can't wait to get our hands on the full experience later next month.
LEGO Voyagers arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms on September 15, 2025.
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.