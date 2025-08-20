Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC: Everything we know 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 20, 2025 12:42 GMT
Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC explained (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC explained (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The wait for Ghost of Yotei is almost over! The sequel to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima is launching on October 2, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Interestingly, the developers announced a free DLC, even before the game's release. During Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 19, 2025, Sucker Punch Productions and Sony Interactive announced Ghost of Yotei Legends, a free add-on that will bring a supernatural twist to the game.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Legends DLC so far.

Everything we know about Ghost of Yotei Legends so far

Just like Ghost of Tsushima Legends, the DLC for the upcoming title will take players into a fantasy world. It is scheduled for release in 2026 and will be completely free for players who own the base game.

For those who don't know, Ghost of Yotei is set in a remote region of Ezo, in 1603, over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. You will play as Atsu, a ronin whose family was brutally killed by the gang members of the Yotei Six. Atsu goes on a journey to take revenge and explore the untamed landscapes of Mount Yotei.

According to the official PlayStation blog, the Legends DLC will feature a two-player co-op storyline and a four-player survival mode. There will be four character classes, each having a distinct playstyle.

Not much is known about the enemies for now, but they are confirmed to be giant and demonic versions of the Yotei Six members. The blog also revealed concept artworks of three characters: Loro Oni, Onna Yuki, and Grenadier Oni.

The DLC will be available via a free patch update in 2026 for all players who own the game. A PlayStation Network account will be required to download it. Do note that all players must have an active PlayStation Plus membership to play the game in the co-op mode.

That's everything we know about the Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC so far. For more information, you can visit the official blog here.

