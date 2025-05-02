Ghost of Yotei pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Ghost of Yotei, the much-anticipated standalone sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is finally out for pre-orders. The game will be released globally on October 2, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Yotei will be available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. Below is how you can get the game, alongside the differences between the two editions.

How to pre-order Ghost of Yotei

The game does not offer any early access period, even for pre-orders (Image via PlayStation)

Since this is a PlayStation-exclusive title, it can be pre-ordered from PlayStation's official website. Follow these steps to do so:

Search for the game's name after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Select the desired edition (Standard or Deluxe)

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Ghost of Yotei: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

Ghost of Yotei's Standard Edition is priced at $69.99. However, it offers nothing but the base game. Although reasonably priced, it is still $10 more than the prequel, Ghost of Tsushima. If you pre-order the Standard Edition, however, you will get an in-game mask and a few PlayStation avatars.

If you buy the Deluxe Edition, you will get much more content, such as:

The Snake’s armor set

Starting armor alternate dye color

Unique horse color

Unique saddle dye color

In-game charm for Atsu

Gold sword kit

Early unlock of Traveler's Maps

While the Deluxe Edition costs $79.99, $10 more than the Standard Edition, its pre-order bonuses are the same as the latter. Do note that the game does not offer any early access period for those who pre-order it.

