Ghost of Yotei pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Ghost of Yotei, the much-anticipated standalone sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is finally out for pre-orders. The game will be released globally on October 2, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5.
Yotei will be available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. Below is how you can get the game, alongside the differences between the two editions.
How to pre-order Ghost of Yotei
Since this is a PlayStation-exclusive title, it can be pre-ordered from PlayStation's official website. Follow these steps to do so:
- Search for the game's name after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Select the desired edition (Standard or Deluxe)
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Ghost of Yotei: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained
Ghost of Yotei's Standard Edition is priced at $69.99. However, it offers nothing but the base game. Although reasonably priced, it is still $10 more than the prequel, Ghost of Tsushima. If you pre-order the Standard Edition, however, you will get an in-game mask and a few PlayStation avatars.
If you buy the Deluxe Edition, you will get much more content, such as:
- The Snake’s armor set
- Starting armor alternate dye color
- Unique horse color
- Unique saddle dye color
- In-game charm for Atsu
- Gold sword kit
- Early unlock of Traveler's Maps
While the Deluxe Edition costs $79.99, $10 more than the Standard Edition, its pre-order bonuses are the same as the latter. Do note that the game does not offer any early access period for those who pre-order it.
