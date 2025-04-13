5 games to try out while you wait for Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is an upcoming samurai epic action game from Sony's Sucker Punch Productions, set to release for the PlayStation 5 in 2025. It will be a sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima. Set 329 years after its predecessor, this game will explore the dawn of the Edo period in Hokkaido, Japan.

While we wait for Ghost of Yotei, it's a good time to check out some must-try games inspired by history. These titles boast rich worlds, strong stories, and meaningful themes.

Best games to play while you wait for Ghost of Yotei

1) Ghost of Tsushima

Tsushima is a real island in Japan (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Ghost of Tsushima is the reason why there’s so much hype around Ghost of Yotei. This open-world action-adventure game delivers one of the best cinematic storytelling experiences in recent times. Set in feudal Japan on the island of Tsushima, the story follows Jin Sakai, a samurai who stands against the large-scale Mongol invasion of 1274.

Apart from stunning visuals, the game features a guiding wind mechanic that adds depth and immersion to the exploration. Ghost of Tsushima is a must for players who enjoy a character-driven narrative paired with intense combat.

2) Rise of the Ronin

You control two characters, with one being the main protagonist and the other a companion (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Rise of the Ronin is an open-world action RPG game that explores the end of Japan's feudal age. It takes place during the chaotic Bakumatsu period, where you take control of two customizable characters, the "Blade Twins," as they wade through political unrest.

This game is all about branching choices, tense sword combat, and a narrative rooted in real history. So strap in for a historic journey and prepare to engage in epic duels in Rise of Ronin.

3) Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows is the 14th main installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is the latest installment in the AC franchise. You step into the lives of Naoe, a skilled Shinobi assassin from the Iga province, and Yasuke, a legendary African samurai. Amidst the chaos of the Sengoku period, these characters will cross paths and shape the history of Japan.

It blends the series' signature stealth mechanics with Yasuke’s raw power, delivering fast-paced and aggressive combat. The game has received favorable reviews and is considered a must-play for fans of the franchise.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is known for being notoriously difficult for players (Image via Activision)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best action games out there. It takes place in a well-designed late 1500s Japan where you are put in the shoes of Wolf, a ruthless shinobi on a mission to save his kidnapped lord.

Sekiro shakes things up a bit, skipping the usual RPG stat grind and putting your skills front and center, though you can still increase your health with Prayer Beads and unlock new moves through skill trees. Mastering deflection, grappling, and stealth is the only way to survive in this world. So, be prepared because it’s one of the toughest yet most satisfying titles out there, and can easily keep you occupied till Ghost of Yotei releases.

5) Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey brings naval combat back to the franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey throws you into the middle of the Peloponnesian War (431–422 BCE), where you play as Alexios or Kassandra. Regardless of your choice, you embark on a mission to find your lost family while uncovering a secret cult that controls the war.

Though this title is a little different from Ghost of Yotei, it has a key aspect that every other entry in this list boasts of — a picturesque historical setting and a good story. Odyssey’s biggest highlight is its epic setting. Exploring grand cities like Athens and Sparta, combined with thrilling combat, leads to one of the most exciting experiences in recent video game history.

As we wait for Ghost of Yotei, one thing becomes abundantly clear — whether you are slicing enemies in feudal Japan or living in the chaotic times of Ancient Greece, epic historical settings will always captivate gamers.

