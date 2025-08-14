Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay explored: Features and details you might have missed

A brand new Ghost of Yotei trailer recently brought fans face-to-face with the Kusarigama, which is a chain with sickle attached in one end. The weapon will debut in the upcoming game and has not been seen in Ghost of Tsushima. Apart from the Kusarigama, many other confirmed weapons were showcased.

This article will go over the Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay trailer and discuss features and details you may have missed.

Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay trailer: Crucial features

Right off the bat, we see Atsu, the main character, plunge herself into blood-drenched combat. Her first attack is with a Katana, and then she pulls out the Kusarigama, which remains her primary weapon throughout most of the gameplay trailer.

It's also interesting to note that the weapon can be set ablaze. This will help deal with shielded opponents and apply fire damage to them in the midst of combat. It could help Atsu deal more damage, which could be helpful against higher HP opponents.

The grappling hook returns in Ghost of Yotei, as seen a couple of times in the trailer when Atsu swings over areas instead of jumping. The game also gives us a peek at special soldiers. While most foot soldiers appear to sport blue attire, some of them are covered in a white uniform. These could be special-class enemies who are slightly more threatening.

The enemies appear with many different weapons such as the Spear, Kusarigama, and, of course, Katanas.

Next, let's discuss some details you may have missed from the Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama trailer.

Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay trailer: Details you may have missed

Kusarigama build

Atsu breaking a soldier's shield with the Kusarigama's blunt end (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Historically, the Kusarigama is a sickle chained to a smaller weight, so the game's rendition is accurate. It has a blunt, ball-shaped striking end and a sharp slashing/stabbing end. The two are attached by a long chain, which can pull enemies in and even finish them off on the ground with a quick slash.

You can shatter small shields used by foot soldiers with the blunt end. You could also pull enemies toward yourself with both ends, but the sickle side will likely deal more damage in the process.

The Kusarigama was often used by Samurai in Japan, so some of your enemies will also carry it, as seen in the gameplay trailer. This makes you susceptible to ranged attacks via their Kusarigamas.

Tedate shields

Tedate shields referenced in-game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Many soldiers in the Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay trailer were seen holding a small, rectangular wooden shield. This is likely a reference to the Tedate shields.

The word Tedate roughly translates to hand-shield, which is exactly what it sounds like. The game is set in the Edo period, a peaceful time in Japanese history.

During this age, soldiers didn't use heavy shields, and those who did often used the Tedate and Tate shields; only the former could be carried around easily. This is in contrast to Ghost of Tsushima, where Jin Sakai mostly fought Mongol soldiers who had stronger shields.

As the shields are small and made of wood and lacquered leather, they can be broken with the Kusarigama's heavy blunt end. You can easily also set them ablaze, making them more susceptible to breaking apart, as demonstrated in the trailer.

Breath-holding and Atsu repurposing weapons

Atsu uses an enemy's spear (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The game may also feature breath-holding mechanics while aiming long-ranged weapons, as seen when Atsu prepares to throw a Spear or shoot someone with a burning Arrow. The mechanic will allow players to get better aim over longer ranges.

A quick shot in the Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama gameplay trailer that fans may have missed sees Atsu quickly equipping a fallen enemy's spear to repurpose it against another soldier.

These are some details you may have missed in the recent Ghost of Yotei Kusarigama trailer. The game will be released on October 2, 2025, exclusively on PS5, but may come to PC at a later date.

