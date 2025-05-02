Can you play Ghost of Yotei without playing Ghost of Tsushima?

The hype around Ghost of Yotei is massive, and understandably so. Upon its release, Ghost of Tsushima was a huge hit, known for being one of the most beautiful and emotionally engaging open-world games ever. With the new trailer for Ghost of Yotei out, players are hopeful and eager to try it out.

A common question that might arise among many fans is whether or not they need to play Ghost of Tsushima before the upcoming title. The short answer is no, you do not necessarily need to play Ghost of Tsushima before Yotei.

This article will explain why playing the first title is not required, but highly recommended.

Why Ghost of Yotei works on its own, but playing the first title helps

According to the official PlayStation blog, Ghost of Yotei is set over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, which confirms that there’s no direct link between the stories or characters. The upcoming game, which takes place in 1603 around Mount Yōtei in Ezo, introduces Atsu, a new protagonist with a different origin story and journey..

Both games share the same theme and concept of wandering warriors, a feudal Japan, and the path of the ghost. For those who don't know, the path to becoming a ghost in the game refers to transitioning from a traditional Samurai who fights with honor to a more stealthy and ruthless warrior.

Ghost of Yotei builds on the foundations of the first game. So, while you won't miss out on story details if you skip Ghost of Tsushima, playing it will give you a better idea about the combat system and visual storytelling of the Ghost series.

For those interested in knowing the concept of the first game, Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai on the island of Tsushima, which was invaded by the Mongols in 1274. After the Mongols devastate the island, Jin realizes that traditional samurai methods won’t be enough to stop them. Thus, he adopts stealthy and somewhat dishonorable methods to fight back and protect his people.

In conclusion, the upcoming game can be enjoyed on its own, but if you want to appreciate the artistic and emotional depth of this world, we highly recommend that you try out Ghost of Tsushima first. Ghost of Yotei is set to release exclusively for PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025.

