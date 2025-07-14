It will not come as a surprise to anyone that Ghost of Yotei will be haunted by a ghost of yore, Ghost of Tsushima to be precise. Specters like these can be hard to shake off, even if the title isn't directly continuing the story with the same protagonist, like Death Stranding 2.

Ad

But this feeling got further exacerbated once I went through the recent Ghost of Yotei State of Play gameplay deep dive.

Ghost of Yotei will find it difficult to shake off Ghost of Tsushima's spectre

Even though Ghost of Yotei is a standalone sequel, discussions around the title will include comparisons with Ghost of Tsushima. The State of Play gameplay deep dive was followed by discussions around changes in combat, exploration, graphics, and more. My gripe and concern are with something other than these. It's the story.

Ad

Trending

Explore the vibrant world as Atsu (Image via Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yotei is being positioned as an underdog revenge tale. Atsu's family was killed by the Yotei Six. Atsu was the only one who managed to survive. She has been honing her skills and nursing her vengeance for 16 years, and is likened to the Japanese folklore's spirit of vengeance onryō.

Ad

The State of Play gameplay deep dive focused on this narrative, showcasing her thirst for revenge, her excellence in combat, and her desire to kill the Yotei Six. We also get glimpses of Atsu's past with her family, helping players to connect with who she was to better understand the tragedy that befell her and finally turned her into what she became.

There's no doubt that this is a solid premise and one that hopefully the Ghost of Yotei developers will do justice to. But, it pales in comparison, for now, when compared to that of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ad

Ghost of Tsushima's macro conflict (Image via Sucker Punch)

In Ghost of Tsushima, Jin Sakai, the player character, is a samurai who is tackling the first Mongol invasion of Japan. After suffering a heavy loss at the beginning of the game, Jin spends a large part of Ghost of Tsushima recruiting allies (characters and side missions that were beautifully written) and dealing with his own moral dilemma - whether to stick to the samurai code of honor or to exploit stealthy methods that may be practical but will be considered dishonorable.

Ad

The macro aspect of the narrative is about contending with the Mongol invasion of Japan, while the micro aspect focuses on Jin's personal struggle with how he would fight his enemies. And the organic and intricate intertwining of these two is what makes Ghost of Tsushima stand out for me, among other things.

Jin Sakai (Image via Sucker Punch)

In comparison, Ghost of Yotei lacks that macro element. Its story premise is a lot more generic, for lack of a better term, and one that feels could be set anywhere else, too. While Ghost of Tsushima in its entirety felt rooted in Japan, Ghost of Yotei doesn't seem so when it comes to the gist of its story, for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.