Ghost of Yotei gameplay trailer breakdown: 5 key details that you need to know

Ghost of Yotei recently received a Gameplay Deep Dive video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. There are a lot of new features that were discussed in it while showcasing some in-game footage and gameplay mechanics. The visuals of the game are quite similar to Ghost of Tsushima, with some upgrades to add to its scenic beauty. Moreover, the game is slated to release with special modes to provide fans with a different experience.

This article will highlight some of the key details from the Ghost of Yotei gameplay trailer.

Ghost of Yotei gameplay trailer key details explored

Here is a quick overview of some of the key details from the Ghost of Yotei gameplay trailer:

1) Onryo and the Yotei Six

The story revolves around the tale of the Onryo. The protagonist of the story, Atsu, is referred to as an Onryo, or Wrathful Ghost, who is chasing after different enemies for revenge. The character can be seen wearing a ghastly mask, which may have had some influence on the creation of the legend. The narrative around the game places a group called the Yotei Six as the main antagonists.

Atsu and the Yotei Six (Image via Youtube.com/@PlayStation)

The protagonist seeks revenge on the gang for slaughtering her entire family. The story is quite different from the game’s prequel, which was primarily based around protecting and retaking the Tsushima Island. Ghost of Yotei seems like a personal mission of a vengeful protagonist who will do whatever it takes to take down her enemies.

2) Exploration

Free roam, although possible, was limited in the prequel. Ghost of Yotei seems to have upgraded the world to create more chance encounters with different characters, vendors, and even wild animals. The scenery of the game itself is a breathtaking experience, and the freedom to explore the open world at the edge of Japan creates more immersion. Fans will be able to prioritize different options, be it wandering around the various terrains or fighting enemy camps and groups.

Exploration is a massive part of the game (Image via Youtube.com/@PlayStation)

Also read: What is Watanabe Mode in Ghost of Yotei

You can also choose to follow the game’s structure and commit to the story mode completely to achieve milestones. Progressing through the game will also allow players to discover different clues that will lead to new opponents and experiences. Moreover, you can interrogate enemies about topics and discover new regions within the game.

3) Bounty System

Settlements will have poster boards that will feature targets with bounty rewards. As the legend of the Onryo grows, Atsu will also have a bounty on her. Through this system, you can choose to chase enemies of the land and earn currency that can potentially help you get better gear and armor in the game.

Bounty poster board (Image via Youtube.com/@PlayStation)

The protagonist will require quite a bit of capital to battle against the Yotei Six, and the bounty system can be perfect for earning some extra coins while polishing her fighting style. This will likely become a great method for fans to try out different tactics and understand the strength of every weapon.

4) Weapons

Ghost of Yotei seems to have potentially replaced the Stance mechanic from Ghost of Tsushima with a multi-weapon wielding system. You can choose to use a Katana, a Spear, a Kusaigama, an Odachi, or Dual Swords. Mastery over weapons will be a crucial part of the game, as each of the choices has its own pros and cons. While going against enemies, you will need to choose the best weapon to defeat them.

Atsu can use different weapons in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Youtube.com/@PlayStation)

Atsu’s background as a lone wolf mercenary makes it easier for her to take advantage of different strategies when taking down targets. Every weapon will come with specific upgrades to help you conquer enemies throughout the game while increasing your mastery.

Read more: 5 games to try out while you wait for Ghost of Yotei

The enemy combatants also have a new upgrade where they can deal a heavy strike to disarm you. However, if you can take action to interrupt it, you can disarm the enemies instead. This can help fans counter tougher opponents while waiting for the exact moment to strike.

5) Camping

Ghost of Yotei will feature a camping mechanic that you can use to rest in different parts of the open world. This is where you can cook some food and prepare for your next adventure while hunting the Yotei Six. Moreover, camping comes with some significant features that will help players level up their character with ease.

The developers have designed the camps to become meeting points for important characters and merchants with Atsu. While some of the characters come up and offer items like masks, others can provide equipment, and some could even bring information leading to the story and missions.

Camping in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Youtube.com/@PlayStation)

Apart from camping, you will be able to keep track of the allies you gather throughout the game from the Wolf Pack menu and anything they might have to offer. You can then choose to get the necessary upgrades, gear, techniques, or take up a new task for some additional rewards.

The variety of gameplay mechanics and scenery ingrained into Ghost of Yotei seems like an endless possibility of adventures. The freedom to choose your playstyle and build the protagonist to fight in your vision makes this open-world title even more exciting. Combined with the list of customizations, fans could potentially choose to experience the game entirely in stealth or go along the path of a roaring mercenary.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

