Ghost of Yotei release date on PS5 revealed

Sony finally revealed the release date of Sucker Punch Production's highly anticipated title, Ghost of Yotei on the PS5. October 2, 2025, is the date when you will be able to travel to the island of Hokkaido and enact Atsu's revenge against those who ruined her life and killed her family. The game will be available on the PS5 as of now, but it might come to PC in the future.

Ghost of Yotei's pre-order will go live in a few days on May 2, 2025, and you will be able to add the game to your PlayStation library ahead of its official release later this year.

Sony announces Ghost of Yotei's release date on the PS5 alongside a new trailer

Sucker Punch Production's upcoming title which is the sequel of the studio's critically-acclaimed 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima will be coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console on October 2, 2025. The game's story will revolve around Atsu, an onna-musha who is fighting to avenge her family.

The new trailer has revealed the Yotei Six, a group of rogues who will be the antagonists this time around. In a recent PlayStation blogpost, Sucker Punch's senior communications manager Andrew Goldfarb described the main premise of Ghost of Yotei.

"Sixteen years ago, in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away, she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito."

Besides showcasing snippets from the main plot, the new trailer for Ghost of Yotei also highlighted the beautiful environment of Japan's Hokkaido that players will be exploring alongside parts of the gameplay. While the game is coming to the PS5 for now, a PC port might not be out of the question in the near future.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

